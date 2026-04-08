11 Best New Dollar General Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Explore Dollar General’s latest spring finds for beauty, home, and outdoor spaces.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Maybe your makeup stash needs replenishing, or your kitchen could benefit from better organization. Perhaps your outdoor space needs a little T.L.C. before hosting guests. Whatever the case, Dollar General has savvy, affordable solutions to help get the job done. From name-brand makeup to garden decor, here are the 11 best new spring finds at Dollar General that shoppers are loving right now.

1 Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss

Maybelline’s Lip Lifter Gloss ($11) is a hyaluronic acid-based formula that keeps lips soft and hydrated with effortless shine. The plumping gloss can be worn on its own or with your favorite lip liner or lipstain for the ultimate combo (or even trio).

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2 L.A. Colors Show It Off Blush & Highlight Palette

This 4-in-1 L.A. Colors Show It Off Blush & Highlight Palette ($5) features two silky blushes and highlighters in soft pink and vibrant rose shades.

“[It’s] super easy to apply and I don’t even know I’m wearing it. I personally think it’s better than e.l.f.,” one shopper wrote in their reviewer.

3 5-Piece Makeup Brush Set

Spring cleaning is the perfect reminder to swap out your old makeup brushes and sponges. Refresh your cosmetics bag with this 5-Piece Makeup Brush Set for just $5. It comes with a foundation brush, powder brush, angled contour brush, eyeshadow brush, and eyeliner/brow brush.

4 Solar Metal Lantern

Add a charming glow to your front steps or backyard with these accent Solar Metal Lanterns, available in blue, pink, or white for $6 each. They’re designed with intricate floral cutouts, a built-in hanging hook, and an automatic on/off function for added convenience.

5 Dish Drying Mat

This multifunctional True Living Dish Drying Mat ($3) can be used on its own or placed under a portable rack to catch access water. Best of all, the microfiber mat is machine washable for long-lasting use.

6 Fisher Price Game & Learn Controller

The Fisher Price Game & Learn Controller ($13) strengthens fine motor skills, while teaching little ones about numbers, colors, shapes, and the alphabet. It’s recommended for ages six–36 months.

7 Outdoor Pinwheel

Add a pop of color to your garden with this vibrant Outdoor Pinwheel ($1). It’s made from weather-resistant materials and sturdy wood to withstand Mother Nature’s unpredictability.

8 Decor Wall Shelf with Hanging Hooks

There’s so many ways you can put this Decor Wall Shelf with Hanging Hooks ($15) to use. In the bathroom, store cotton balls, Q-tips, and tissues on the ledge, with towels hanging from the hooks. Near the front door, use it as a catch-all for keys, pet leashes and tote bags, or mount it above your coffee bar for easy access to syrups, mugs, and coffee pods.

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9 LEGO 3-in-1 Space Shuttle Set

This LEGO 3-in-1 Space Shuttle Set ($10) comes with 144 pieces that can build a spaceship, astronaut with a jetpack and flag, or the Space Shuttle. Recommended for kids ages six and up.

10 Solar String Lights

Set the mood (and keep the party going all night long) with these Solar String Lights ($10)—no outlet or batteries required. The 12.9-foot cord has 20 warm white lights.

11 Metal Plant Stand

This Metal Plant Stand ($6) is ideal for trailing plants, such as pothos or highland moss.