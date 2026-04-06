Shop the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds for April, from neutral decor to fairy garden kits.

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April is here, and you know what that means: Spring has sprung at Hobby Lobby. Now that Easter is over, all the holiday-themed merchandise has been marked down by 66 percent, and new spring and summer items are hitting shelves. All the influencers are going wild over the new arrivals. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves as April begins.

1 Sardines and Fish Decor

Apparently, we are having another sardine girl summer. “All the @hobbylobby finds I need to go back and grab asap,” Freckled Lemon Shop captioned a post. “Obsessed with hobby lobby lately!!!” a shopper agreed.

2 All the Neutral Decor

Neutral decor is so hot right now and you can get it for less at the store. “Hobby Lobby luxury for less and this one turned out SO good,” wrote an influencer. “I took an inspiration image and recreated the whole look using only Hobby Lobby finds, plus gave a full price breakdown so you can see how affordable it actually is. Their faux coffee table books might be my favorite find. They have hidden storage inside which is perfect for things like your TV remote, and they look so elevated styled on a table. The vases too… I was shocked at the price. Honestly better than what I usually find at HomeGoods, and they give that classic, high-end look you’d expect from a Pottery Barn. This is exactly what I mean when I say you can recreate designer spaces without the designer price tag.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 All the Memorial Day Decor

Island Farmhouse shared about the Memorial Day decor. “I guess the one thing is that if you are looking for ANYTHING Hobby Lobby has you covered!” they wrote in a post, sharing some of their recent finds.

4 Country Themed Items

There is a ton of “yee-haw” inspired items at the store. “What’s new at Hobby Lobby 🤎 these western decor finds are SO good! From cowboy-inspired pieces to neutral earthy tones, everything feels cozy, trendy, and perfect for your home. If you love affordable decor that looks high-end… you NEED to see this,” an influencer shared.

5 Craft Kits

The Purple Alphabet shared about all the new craft kits. “Let’s go to Hobby Lobby and find the best craft kits for spring. Lots of great choices and they are all on sale right now too,” they wrote.

6 Faux Flowers

Hobby Lobby is famous for its extensive and affordable selection of faux flowers and stems. “Discover flowers that are always in season with sola wood flowers!” they captioned a post.

7 And, New Doormats

Refresh your doorway for spring. “Spruce up your entryway with Select Home Decor – always 40% off the marked price at Hobby Lobby,” the store captioned this post.

8 Everything You Need for a Fairy Garden

Design the fairy garden of your dreams. “Let’s set up my DREAM Fairy Garden 🧚🍄🍓 #ad I ran to @hobbylobby to grab everything while The Spring Shop is 40% Off! If you were a fairy, which house would you live in?” an influencer wrote. “Oh my on my way to @hobbylobby !!!!!! So magical heheh,” a follower responded. “SO CUTE,” another added.

9 Lanterns and Lights

Let there be (outdoor) light! Lanterns and other outdoor items are on sale. “Brighten up your porch with 40% off The Spring Shop®! ✨,” Hobby Lobby wrote.

10 Preppy Accessories

Hats, wallets, patches, and shirts are plentiful and ultra preppy this season. “Bags and hats and shirts – oh my! Mix-and-match patches to create a one-of-a-kind look,” writes the store.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Farmers Market Inspired Decor

I am also loving the new farmers market-inspired collection. “Bring spring into your home with charming seasonal decor! Shop 40% Off The Spring Shop® this week,” the store wrote. “That goose planter is darling,” a shopper commented.