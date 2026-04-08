11 Best New Dollar Tree Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Best spring items at Dollar Tree for home, garden, and outdoor fun under $5.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring is in the air, and Dollar Tree‘s latest restock has something for every corner of your home and backyard. From garden decor and entertaining essentials, to spring candles and games, the discount retailer’s new arrivals section is bursting with bargain finds. Best of all, all my top picks are $5 or less. Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree spring items flying off shelves right now.

1 Hand-Painted Garden Gnomes

Add a whimsical touch to your garden, doorstep, or even mantle with these friendly Hand-Painted Garden Gnomes ($1.50 each). The mythological creatures are dressed in their spring best, ready to plant flowers and install birdhouses.

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2 9-Piece Kids Golf Play Set

Encourage your little ones to get outside and enjoy the sunshine with a round of putt-putt. The 9-Piece Kids Golf Play Set ($5) includes golf balls, practice holes, three types of clubs, and a caddy for on-the-go fun.

3 Mini Tin Spring Candles

If Bath & Body Works’ $25 candles aren’t in the budget this month, don’t fret. You can still enjoy the sweet, floral notes of spring with D.T.’s Mini Tin Spring Candles. They retail for $1.25 each and come in three seasonal fragrances: Island Glow, Golden Honeysuckle, and Violet & Moss.

4 Pebbled Margarita Glass

A set of these Pebbled Margarita Glasses ($1.50 per coupette) will be perfect for poolside cocktails and backyard dinners. Plus, the plastic construction is less prone to chips and breaks for added peace of mind.

5 7-inch Blue Printed Planters

Dollar Tree’s beautiful collection of 7-inch Blue Printed Planters come in polka dot, botanical, and butterfly designs for $3 each. Their small frame works best for shallow-rooted plants, succulents, herbs, and flowers.

6 Scalloped Woven Basket

Use this Scalloped Wove Basket ($5) to corral dog toys, coffee table essentials, pantry goods, or as a catch-all basket in the entryway. The basket’s textured design exudes luxury, while the scalloped trim (available in pink, green, or white) adds a stylish touch.

7 Ceramic Fragrance Warmer

If you have kids or pets running around, an open flame candle probably isn’t in the cards. Try this Ceramic Fragrance Warmer ($1.25) instead—it fills your space with fragrance via a wax melt, no fire risk required.

8 Hair Clips

In honor of spring, Dollar Tree just released a new color wave of Hair Clips ($1.25 each). Choose from an assortment of sizes and styles, including claw clips and alligator clips, which work best for styling.

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9 Flower Stepping Stone

Dress up your front lawn or garden with a Flower Stepping Stone ($1.50) pathway.

10 Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Lip Balm

Now that it’s heating up, add Palmer’s Coconut Oil Lip Balm ($1.25) to your lip care routine to help prevent sunburns and dry skin. It’s formulated with vitamin E and natural coconut oil for maximum hydration with SPF 15 protection.

11 Pickleball Paddle Set

Challenge your neighbors, family, and friends to a fun game on the court with this affordable Pickleball Paddle Set ($5). The set comes in blue or green.