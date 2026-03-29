Shop the 11 best new Dollar Tree arrivals, from Bogg Bag dupes to viral makeup.

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Have you visited your local Dollar Tree this month? There are so many fantastic new finds in every aisle of the store. From Sephora-worthy cosmetics to home decor that looks designer, all my favorite Dollar Tree influencers have been sharing their recent scores. What should you shop for before the best items have sold out? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree new arrivals hitting shelves now.

1 Revive RX Skincare

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about all the new items at the store, including Revive RX cleansers. “DOLLAR TREE PLZ 😭😭

ok like what is going on at @dollartree lately! 👀 the beauty finds have been unreal! 😍💕what is on your wishlist?!” they wrote. “You should try the face spray from revive rx. It’s awesome,” a follower commented.

2 KOKIE Makeup

Dollar Tree Dolie also shared about another new cosmetic must-buy. “KOKIE AT DOLLAR TREE?! 😍🙌🏻 Can’t believe I found this name brand makeup line at @dollartree this week for only $1.25!! I was soo shocked! Has anyone found this yet and tried the products out?!” she captioned a post.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Iced Coffee Buckets

If you are an iced coffee drinker, run to your local store. “DOLLAR TREE COFFEE BUCKET ☕️🧊 Let’s make a @dollartree dupe of the Dunkin Iced Coffee Buckets!! this was soo fun to make and actually tasted really yummy!” she captioned a post.

4 The New Ioni Makeup Line

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about another cosmetics line to check out. “LA DOLCE VITA MAKEUP ✨💛🍋 spotted the brand NEW @ionicosmetics_ makeup and lash collection and she is just gorgeous honeyyy 🙌🏻 i’m sooo excited for this one!!” she captioned the post.

5 An Entire Lemon Collection

Lemons are everywhere this season, including Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree Dollie shared about an entire section devoted to the citrus. “LEMON EVERYTHING 🍋 how adorable is this new lemon theme kitchen collection at Dollar Tree?! Everything is $1.50!” she captioned the post.

6 LoveShackFancy Vibe Products

If you love LoveShackFancy but don’t want to pay for the expensive brand, Dollar Tree has you covered. “LOVESHACKFANCY VIBES,” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned a post. “but make it $1.25!! @dollartree launched a super cute new girly spring collection called Amber Glow! what is your favorite item?!”

7 And, Tons of Great Cleaning Products

Sensational Finds shared about cleaning products. “Spring cleaning just got a whole lot cheaper. I found brand new $1.50 car detailing essentials that look and work just like the name brands. Why pay $10+ at the big box stores when you can find these in the aisles of our favorite dollar store!” they wrote.

8 A Stool DIY

Liz Fenwick DIY shared a must-buy and try product, plus a DIY. “I turned a Dollar Tree stool into high-end decor! I added a topper piece and love how it looks as a side table in my home! 🤩 Such an affordable and easy DIY!” she captioned the post.

9 The Viral Bogg Bag Dupe

Liz Fenwick DIY also shared about a popular bag. “This Dollar Tree find is going VIRAL 🤩 These Bogg Bag dupes are adorable and come with charms! Send this to a friend who needs one!” she wrote.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Spring Crafts

Seasonally Crafty shared about some of the great new crafts at the store. “Manifesting all the spring and summer vibes at Dollar Tree! Tomorrow is officially the first day of spring! If you’re looking for affordable spring crafts, Dollar tree is a must!” they wrote.

11 And, Everything You Need for Your Easter Basket

Dollar Tree shared everything you need to build a “they’ll remember this forever” Easter basket in 8 steps for under $20. “Shop everything you need at Dollar Tree,” they wrote.