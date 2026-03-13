Shop the 11 best Dollar Tree new arrivals for Easter, from viral decor to cheap basket fillers.

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Easter is just a few weeks away. If you haven’t started decorating or gathering all your Easter basket supplies, don’t stress: Dollar Tree has everything you need. And the best news is, the majority of items are $1.50. There are even some DIYs shared by crafty influencers on social media, using Dollar Tree products to create items that look designer for less. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 Dollar Tree new arrivals for Easter, hitting shelves this week.

1 Jumbo Eggs and Soap Dispensers

Liz Fenwick DIY shared a video highlighting some of the most popular Easter items of the moment. “These Dollar Tree finds are going VIRAL 🤩 From the jumbo eggs to the soap dispensers I can’t pick a favorite! 😍 Have you spotted any of these yet?” she captioned a post.

2 A Striking Easter Centerpiece

Can you believe that you can make this centerpiece with just a few Dollar Tree items? “Easter is coming and the Bunny is officially en route 🐰✨​@crafting.with.laura just built the perfect Easter centerpiece. Boujee energy. Budget reality. Grab every piece at Dollar Tree and recreate the magic,” the store captioned a post.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Upgraded Plastic Easter Bunnies

“Dollar Tree Easter DIY you need to try! Here’s any easy way to take the boring and basic plastic Easter Bunnies, up a notch. If you’re looking for Easter basket ideas, watch this first! You can add these into your kids’ Easter baskets this year or give them to a friend, the possibilities are endless, and you can find it all at our favorite dollar store! Sensational Finds captioned a post.

4 Disco Bunnies

Fernana Maple Style shared a simple DIY transformation of Dollar Tree peep boxes, “but make them disco,” she wrote. “These nested peep boxes are back at @dollartree and I couldn’t resist turning them into sparkly Easter decor. I covered the entire box in disco tiles to make little statement pieces for Easter displays! If you still want them to open and hold treats, you can decorate just the lids instead. They come in sets of four, so they’re perfect for decorating a whole Easter setup.”

5 Oven Mitts, Kitchen Towels, Mugs, and More

Get your kitchen feeling Easter- and Spring-festive. “Be so serious. You saw our spring dinnerware and your brain went ‘mine.’ SAVE this for later for your spring home inspo!” the brand captioned a post. “It’s giving tea time! lol,” a shopper wrote. “These look so much more expensive in person,” adds another.

6 Easter Faux Florals

Before you buy fresh Easter flowers, check out the selection of faux flowers at Dollar Tree. “Warning: Our Easter florals may cause compliments, unsolicited photos, and someone asking ‘where did you get those flowers???'” the store captioned a post.

7 A DIY Tablecloth Bow

Gather and Garland shared a genius hack, creating huge bows out of Easter-themed tablecloths. “Spotted these Easter tablecloths at @dollartree and instantly thought…. BOWS! 🎀 The cutest and easiest little DIY decor,” they captioned the easy tutorial.

8 Plastic Bunnies

Colorful plastic bunnies? Yes, please. Dollar Tree has a wide range of hues for $1.50 each.

9 Easter Signs

Deck the halls with Easter bunnies! “Easter décor so cute it makes winter pack its bags immediately.​ Think pastel explosions, fluffy bunny energy, and “wait… you did this yourself?” vibes.​ All without your wallet filing a complaint,” the store captioned a post.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 These Dollar Tree to Pottery Barn Egg Transformations

Liz Fenwick DIY transformed a $1.50 Dollar Tree egg into a designer-looking decoration. “I turned Dollar Tree Easter finds into Pottery Barn decor! So easy and affordable, I love how these look in my home!” she captioned a post. “So good! Great transformation,” a shopper commented. “So cute. Love those ideas and that scale you are using for added height,” another added.

11 Dollar Tree Carrot Craft

You also won’t believe this wreath DIY. “DIY front door wreath idea! 🥕 Transform a simple Dollar Store beaded ring into a cute carrot and add a fluffy macrame top—perfect for spring entryway décor. Stay tuned for Part 2 to add some Cricut magic and finish the wreath!” KMP Crafts wrote.