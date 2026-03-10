Shop the 11 best Dollar Tree spring decor and DIY finds, from porch topiaries to clever hacks.

Spring doesn’t officially start for two weeks, but it’s already on at Dollar Tree. The bargain store, where most items cost just $1.50, has so many fabulous decorations for the upcoming season. Whether you are looking for Easter-specific items or more general seasonal styles, there are so many things to buy. And, thanks to some of our favorite influencers, there are also some simple and majorly impressive DIYs. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree spring decor and DIY finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Porch Topiaries

Ceej DIY shared a DIY using items from Dollar Tree, including large planters and bunny-shaped topiaries. “Grab new @dollartree planters for High-End Spring & Easter Decor DIYs,” they captioned the post.

2 DIY Easter Art

Do It On a Dime shared some genius hacks and DIYs to create Easter art. One of them involved taking an Easter table runner, cutting it out, and framing it in a Dollar Tree frame. “Which of these Dollar Tree Spring ideas is your favorite?” she asked her followers. “Love this idea,” one commented.

3 A Colorful Flower Paper Plate Arch

Bargain Bethany shared some genius party decorations using colorful paper plates from Dollar Tree to make a giant flower arch. “Flower 🌼 Upgrade to My Viral Flower Arch perfect for Easter using @dollartree paper plates!” she captioned the post.

4 A Centerpiece Using Plastic Eggs

Olivia’s Romantic Home created a gorgeous centerpiece using Dollar Tree plastic eggs. “Here’s a fun and easy for turning those plastic Dollar tree Easter eggs into cute decor! 🐣✨,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Love Easter the pastels 🙌 the decor,” a follower commented.

5 A 3-Tier Stand Using Plates

Olivia’s Romantic Home created a plate stand using lemon plates from the store and crystal candlesticks to keep them together. “Let’s make a cute and easy Dollar tree stand,” she captioned a post.

6 Spring Signs

Unicorn Dust Designs shared a DIY project using a few signs. “Grab these two dollar tree signs to create this cute Easter decor. I think it would look great on a door hanger or even with a large frame over it,” she wrote.

7 A DIY Easter Centerpiece

Hip 2 Save shared an “egg-stra” adorable DIY Easter centerpiece idea. “This came together in just about 10 minutes and for just $20 using only decorations from Dollar Tree! It could be even less if you already have a container or extra florals at home! It’s beginner-friendly, budget-friendly, and guaranteed to make guests smile,” she wrote.

8 These Carrot Front Porch Planters

It Girl Chay shared a super-easy carrot patch DIY. “I saw this on Pinterest and immediately knew I was adding this to my Carrot Patch porch!! The money garden, aka Dollar Tree, has took my money again,” she captioned the post. “Wow! This is genius!!” a follower commented.

9 A Designer-Worthy Centerpiece

Cee J DIY shared another adorable Dollar Tree DIY. “From Dollar Tree to Designer! ✨ Watch me transform a foam noodle and basic greenery into a high-end Easter masterpiece. With MacKenzie-Childs accents, fresh hydrangeas, and a decoupaged bunny, this wreath is Spring goals,” she wrote.

10 Pretty Tealight Candle Holders

Miss Vicky Tips shared a brilliant hack for a tealight candle holder. “It’s Impossible Not to Fall in Love with This Idea,’ she captioned the Instagram video.

11 And, a Beaded Bunny Wreath

The Forest Daisy DIY shared a DIY to make a Pottery Barn looking wreath out of beads. “DIY Easter decor using bead wreaths from Dollar Tree,” she wrote. “If the heart shape is no longer available, another circle should work to bend into the bunny ear shape!”