These Dollar Tree finds are getting hot right now.

Have you visited your local Dollar Tree this week? There are so many fantastic new arrivals hitting the store as the month comes to an end. That is the good news. The bad? Some of the latest-and-greatest products have gone so viral that stores can’t seem to keep them in stock. What is everyone shopping for before the end of the month? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree new arrivals as February ends.

1 So Many Viral Items, Including TouchLand Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie scored lots or viral finds, including the latest hand sanitizer fragrances. “VIRAL DOLLAR TREE FINDS!! Let’s shop for all the hot new @dollartree items… relaxing ASMR edition … what do you want to find this week?” she captioned the post.

2 Bogg Bag Dupes

Another item going viral at Dollar Tree? The mini Bogg-slash-Crocs bag dupe. “$1.50 MINI BOGG BAGS 😍💕

The viral @dollartree easter mini bogg bag lookalikes are just too adorable!! love the included charms too! have you found these yet?!” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned a post. “Omg those are great for beach toys,” a follower commented.

3 New Glassware

Liz Fenwick DIY discovered a brand new glassware collection. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 I feel like it’s been forever since a new glassware line was released, and I’m loving this one! Perfect for a kitchen refresh or your DIYs,” she captioned a post.

4 Easter Items

There is so much going on in the Easter aisle at Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree Goodies shared some images of Easter baskets and bags and everything to fill them with.

5 Sol de Janeiro Inspired Laundry Products

It’s Alexis Simone is beyond excited about the Sol de Janeiro inspired laundry products. “SEND THIS TO YOUR BESTIE THAT LOVESSS @dollartree BECAUSE DID YOU KNOW THEY CAME OUT WITH SOL DE JANEIRO INSPIRED LAUNDRY PRODUCTS 😳?!?! Of course we had to try them together!! Did you pick these up?! If so, what did you think???” she captioned a video.

6 Hydrangea Glassware

I am personally obsessed with the new hydrangea glassware line at the store. “Hosting energy, even if it’s just you and takeout.​ Spring dinnerware + textiles = instant glow-up for your table and kitchen!” the store captioned a post. “Blue Hydrangeas are definitely having a moment,” a follower commented.

7 Spring Bulbs

Niya Brown Matthews discovered bulbs. “Dollar Tree Finds🌱 I found some perennial flower bulbs at the @dollartree Perennials are the gifts that keeps on giving meaning they come back every year ( contingent upon your zone),” she wrote in a post. “Gladiolus is a perennial plant that dies back each year and then regrows the following year. While hardy in Zones 8-11,” she continued. Next up, Queen Fabiola. “Plant hardiness zones 7-9. Bloom time in Zone 5: May/June,” she said. “Anemone is a perennial that can grow in Zones 3 through 10. Freesias are tender perennials, winter hardy in growing zones 9-10, and grown as annuals elsewhere may be grown in full sun or part shade. They grow best in cool, springtime temperatures (55 to 60°F),” she added.