These affordable kitchen upgrades are selling fast at Dollar Tree right now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my go-to spots to score kitchen items is Dollar Tree. Sure, Target, HomeGoods, and Sur La Table has a more extensive selection of everything from spatulas and cookware to kitchen decor, but here’s the thing: Most of the items at those other stores are well over $1.25 or $1.50. Dollar Tree is the place to find serious deals on everything you need to cook and eat. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Wooden Spatulas and Utensils

Kitchen utensils are something I like to swap out periodically. Liz Fenwick DIY found some cheap and high-end looking cooking accessories and tools at her store. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These wooden utensils look so similar to the Williams Sonoma line and they’re just $1.25!” she captioned a post.

2 The Dollar Tree Dupe of the Snacklebox

Snack Stackers dupe of the Snacklebox is selling out at Dollar Tree stores across the country. Liz Fenwick shared about it. “$6 at Dollar Tree… is it actually worth it? I picked up one of the new snackle boxes to test it out!

The trays aren’t as deep or removable like my Amazon one, but the lid has a really solid seal 🙌 Would you grab this for $6?” she asked.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Organization Bins

The Crafted Studio shared about game-changing kitchen bins. “Dollar Tree KITCHEN ✨Organization Hacks✨ you need to see! And the NEW product finds…?! 🤯🤯🤯 obsessed. Which product are you trying first?!” they captioned the post.

4 Disney Character Kitchen Gear

One influencer shared about so many Dollar Tree Disney kitchen finds that are “SO CUTE,” they exclaimed. “From measuring spoons, cookie cutters, toasters, and the cutest coffee cups — the kitchen aisle is officially dangerous. If you love Disney or cute kitchen finds, run — don’t walk — to Dollar Tree.” Choose from Cars, Disney Princess, Minnie Mouse, Stitch, and more.

5 A Coffee Bean Container

Melissa Rancher Finds shared about a plastic lidded container perfect for coffee beans, ground or whole. “Coffee lover’s run 💨 to Dollar Tree. This was a great find!” they captioned a post.

Liz Fenwick shard that “VIRAL Stools Are Still At Dollar Tree! I purchased 3. The first one I used as stool… I’m 140 lbs… I sat down very carefully and went straight to the floor. However, they make great little tables,” she wrote.

7 A Candle Holder DIY

Cozy DIY Home shared a little candle holder project. “I had one of those save it, stare at it, close the tab moments with a Pottery Barn candle holder… so I walked into Dollar Tree instead! 🙌 A glass taper holder, a glass votive holder, a glass bowl flipped upside down, and a faux candle later, and suddenly my kitchen counter has that warm, glowy, designer look I love. This is one of those easy DIYs that proves cozy doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive!!” she captioned a post.