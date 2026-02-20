Shoppers say these Dollar Tree spring finds are hidden gems.

Have you been to Dollar Tree this week? Spring is springing at the discount store in the best way possible. There are so many amazing products in every aisle of the store, ranging from Easter decorations and inspired items to laundry detergent that smells like your favorite Sephora fragrance. What is everyone shopping for right now? Here are 11 Dollar Tree spring finds shoppers call hidden gems.

1 Lots of New Sephora Type Finds

There are tons of great new cosmetics at Dollar Tree. “DOLLAR TREE TEST LAB! 🧪 Welcome back to another episode of kim’s @dollartree test lab 👩🏻‍🔬 where we try out unique products and beauty tools from the tree! 🌳 Today we are trying the new mini travel perfume atomizer! TIP: spray the nozzle a few times before adding your fragrance!” Dollar Tree Dollie shared.

2 Williams Sonoma Worthy Spatulas

Liz Fenwick DIY shared about new kitchen finds that look so much more expensive. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These wooden utensils look so similar to the Williams Sonoma line and they’re just $1.25!” she captioned a post. “These are nice,” a follower commented. “What a great deal!” another added.

3 Lots of Knock Offs and Dupes

Liz Fenwick DIY also shared so many Dollar Tree dupes, ranging from cleaning products to beauty essentials. “Have you tried any of these yet? 🤍 I can’t believe how similar these Dollar Tree finds are to high-end faves… and they’re so affordable!” she captioned the post.

4 A Soapdish DIY

Create a designer-looking soap dish using a $1.25 Dollar Tree find. “Run to Dollar Tree and try this DIY! Who knew a $1.25 soap container could look this high-end?! 😍 Send this to your DIY bestie,” she captioned a post. “How awesome is this!” a shopper commented. “Love your DIYs,” another added.

5 Designer Looking Cosmetics Bags

Liz Fenwick DIY also found these designer-looking cosmetics bags. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 This makeup bag is just $1.25 and the print is so pretty! 😍 I filled it up with some of my favorite travel essentials and it’s perfect for on the go,” she captioned a post. “I got one in a beautiful green!! 😜👍🏼Use it for my nightly facial cleanser wipes,” a shopper commented.

6 The Dollar Tree Snacklebox Dupe

And, don’t forget to pick up a few of Dollar Tree’s version of the snacklebox. “$6 at Dollar Tree… is it actually worth it? I picked up one of the new snackle boxes to test it out! The trays aren’t as deep or removable like my Amazon one, but the lid has a really solid seal 🙌 Would you grab this for $6?” Fenwick shared. “Such a great one!” a shopper commented.

7 Viral Bag Charms

Dollar Tree bag charms are going seriously viral, and Dollar Tree Queen located some at her store. “Found the $1.25 New Bag Charms At Dollar Tree,” she captioned a post.

8 New Amber Glow Finds

There are lots of new cosmetics and fragrances. Dollar Tree Queen shared some recent finds. “More Amber Glow finds at Dollar Tree $1.25,” she wrote.

9 Easter Shaped Cups with Lids

There are also tons of great Easter items. Dollar Tree Queen shared the most adorable Easter-shaped cups with lids and straws. “New Easter Finds At Dollar Tree,” she captioned the post. “So cute, im so on the hunt for those bunny eggs. I cant find😢 tfs,” one follower commented.

10 Sol De Janeiro Inspired Laundry Products

There are some sweet-smelling items in the laundry care section at Dollar Tree. ‘New Dollar Tree find and it smells JUST like the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum vibes from Sol de Janeiro 😍✨Run… don’t walk 🏃‍♀️💨 because this Dollar Tree dupe is giving luxury laundry care on a $1.25 budget 🙌 If you love warm vanilla, pistachio, and that summer beach scent everyone is obsessed with, you NEED this in your cart. High-end fragrance vibes without the high-end price tag? Yes please,” Passion 4 Savings shared.

11 Tons of Easter Items

“Easter just hopped into Dollar Tree and my cart didn’t stand a chance 🐰🌸 Dollar Tree Easter finds are SO good this year — bunny decor, basket stuffers, pastel crafts, and budget Easter goodies all for $1.25! If you love affordable Easter decor, Easter basket ideas, and cute spring DIY supplies, you need to run to Dollar Tree ASAP,” Passion 4 Savings shared.