Shop the 7 best Dollar Tree spring decor finds, from Anthro cup dupes to DIY centerpieces.

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Say what you want about the Dollar Tree price increases that took the cost of almost every item in the store from a buck to $1.25. But the discount store still has some of the best deals in town on everything from food and candy to home decor. Right now, there are so many fabulous finds all over the store, ranging from DIY items that cost almost nothing and look straight out of the Pottery Barn catalog to Anthropologie-looking cups. What should you shop for this season? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree spring decor finds selling out fast in stores.

1 The Viral Anthropologie Cup Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about the viral cups that look like Anthropologie for less. “$1.50 ANTHRO CUPS AT DT?! 😍🍒

ok @dollartree we see youuuu saving us so much $$ with the trends!! 👀 just look at these absolutely adorable anthropologie icon inspired charm glass cups 🤯 !!!! i’m so obsessed! which one do you need asap?!” she captioned the post. “Sooo cute! I’m in my way now!” a follower commented.

2 And, the Mackenzie Child Inspired Collection

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about another designer dupe. “MACKENZIE CHILD FOR $1.50?!” she captioned a post. “Wow! @dollartree does it again! 💕 these gorgeous checkered plates and glass cups are actually a spot on lookalike for the $180 mackenzie child kitchenware! they look gorgeous as a table setting! which color are you picking up?!”

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Wedding Decorations

Dollar Tree even has wedding decorations! Nicks Seasonal Decor shared some pretty amazing items to help you save a lot of money on your big day. “DIY dollar tree wedding decor to impress your guests!” they wrote. “Beautiful!.. well done perfect decoration for wedding baby shower bridal shower! Thanks for sharing! Love it,” wrote a shopper. “Great creation,” added another.

4 More Wedding and Special Occasion Decor

Another influencer shared more wedding or special event ideas. “Save this for your next party 🎉✨Everything is getting so expensive lately, so this easy Dollar Tree hack just makes sense. Bottles from Dollar Tree, TJ Maxx, or HomeGoods — mix different sizes for a more fun look — and everything else from Dollar Tree. Styrofoam, flowers, done. You can even use real flowers if you want to elevate it 🌸 Just have fun and match it to your theme!” they write.

5 This Dollar Tree Book DIY

Thrifty and Chic decor shared an easy DIY. “You’re not going to believe this started at the Dollar Tree…yep the Dollar Tree carries books. I just took the jacket off to find this pretty little white hardback cover. The blue spine made me keep that part hidden when decorating , which was fine…but I decided to update it and give it a new life with some pattern. Just took some decoupage, a cute napkin and rub n buff! It’s been so fun adding this pattern to my decor 🤎 Also, this gives me high school vibes all over again when we used contact paper to cover our math books. I’m pretty sure mine was like green see through 😂 Remember those days? Do they still do that?” she writes.

6 Patriotic Items

Dollar Tree is already getting ready for all the summer holidays, Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend. There is an entire aisle with red, white, and blue goodies. “Patriotic Decor at Dollar Tree,” writes Passionate Painted Lady. “They really are stepping up their game.” Shoppers agree. “Wow, lots of pretty patriotic decorations. I really love those star cups too,” writes one. “Annie so much beautiful patriotic decor! It’s so darn pretty!” adds another.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

7 And, a Gorgeous Floral Centerpiece

Cozy DIY Hoem shared a stunning centerpiece. “Have you ever seen something so pretty… and then immediately checked the price 😅 This centerpiece was $299 😳 so I had to try recreating it using Dollar Tree finds. I’m actually kind of shocked at how it turned out… but I need your honest opinion: Did it give the same vibe or not??” they wrote.