Shop 11 new Dollar Tree arrivals, from Anthropologie dupes to chic scalloped baskets.

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If you haven’t been to Dollar Tree this month, you are missing out. The store, which is thriving in 2026, is opening new stores across the country and peaking in popularity thanks to its amazing assortment of inexpensive goods, ranging from food and beverages to home decor and toys. Every time I walk into a store, there is new merchandise in every aisle. What should you shop for right now? Here are 11 best Dollar Tree new arrivals hitting shelves as May begins.

1 The Viral Shelves

The viral Floating Shelf comes in white and black, and shoppers swear you won’t find a better deal. Other stores charge at least $20 for inexpensive floating shelves. At Dollar Tree? They are just $1.25 each. Shoppers recommend customizing them. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one writes.

2 Beveled Mirrors

The Rectangular Beveled Mirror is available in gold and black, is also back in stock. “I bought 6 of these from my local store. They have a plastic frame but are lovely. I mounted them on a board, together in 2 rows. They look very classy and help my space seem larger. I really like how they look,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 The Viral Anthopologie Glasses

Find them if you can! Influencers have been hunting for the Anthropologie dupe glasses at Dollar Tree. The Designer Glass Tumblers come in cherry, flower, and heart 3D patterns. “Super cute glass jar cups!” writes a shopper. Another adds they are “super cute.”

4 Scalloped Baskets

The gorgeous Scalloped Rush Baskets have also been all over my feed. The beautiful storage essentials come in assorted color options, each of them tipped in a different pastel. They look like they are from Pottery Barn Kids and are perfect for organizing in style. Get them for $5.00 each.

5 A Patriotic Metallic Tablecloth

The Patriotic Metallic Tablecloth, 54×108 in., is so cute that some shoppers use it as a wall decoration. “Great patriotic table cover!” one writes. “I bought several of these to be able to reuse them for many tabling events. They last an amazingly long time so I’ve gotten many, many uses from each one. And they are so bright and attract so much attention.” Another adds: “Tablecloth not only decorated my table, but i hung them on the wall for my backdrop and for curtains. Perfect.”

6 Lemon Plates and Dinnerware

Dollar Tree is all about the lemon print this season. The Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate and matching Lemon-Printed Glass Coolers are just $1.50. “Great product, quality and pricing would love more in different colors.i would recommend this product to everybody,” one shopper writes.

7 Stoneware Candle Holders

These Stoneware Pillar Candle Pedestals, 4.5×3.5 in are luxury for less, just $1.25 each. “These are so nice looking. I love they come in white and black. I will be using a few for tiered candle holders or to hold other things. I would order again,” writes a shopper. “Love these!! I actually made pedestal vases out of these (used these as the bases). Would love to be able to buy some more but now I can’t find them anywhere and you can’t order them online,” another adds.

8 Star Water Dispensers

Add a patriotic touch to your celebrations. These Star-Shaped Water Dispensers are the perfect way to serve drinks on Memorial Day weekend. The set also comes with two cups. Get them for $5.

9 Gaby’s Dollhouse Plush Pillows

There are lots of cute decorations for kids at Dollar Tree, and they won’t cost you a lot. If your child is a Gabby’s Dollhouse fan, get these adorable Gabby’s Dollhouse Plush Pillows. They are available in assorted characters and cost $1.75 each on the website.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Sentimental Kitchen Towels

The Home Collection Sentiment Kitchen Towels, 15×25 in., $1.50, feature positive messaging that reminds you to keep your head up as you dry your hands. “Enjoy Every Moment” and “The Secret Ingredient Is Love” are two of them. “The thankfully blessed towels have excellent absorbency, texture, and durability,” one writes. “Towel quality is excellent!” adds another.

11 Sunflower Placemats

The Home Collection Sunflower Printed Reversible Placemat is a fun and bright placemat. On one side, enjoy a cheery sunflower pattern with the phrase “Choose to Shine.” The other is solid green. Made out of polyester, the placemats are washable and reusable.