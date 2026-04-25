11 Best Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

Shop the best new Dollar Tree arrivals this week, from home decor to outdoor toys.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree’s prices can make even the most skeptical shoppers reconsider their assumptions about value for money. Plenty of items still ring up at $1.25—but the store’s expanded range now goes up to $7, which means the selection has grown up a little without losing its essential appeal. And here’s the thing: If $7 is the ceiling on what you’re spending per item, everything in the store is, by definition, a steal.

The new arrivals section is where Dollar Tree shines, week after week. The mix covers a lot of ground: home decor, summer outdoor toys for kids, Bluetooth speakers, a highly coveted coloring book, and a lip balm collection—none of it will put a dent in your budget. Planning your next Dollar Tree visit? Here’s what just hit the shelves and is worth your while.

1 Wide Cylindrical Vase

A good vase is one of the easiest ways to elevate a room, and Dollar Tree delivers with this wide cylindrical vase, available in assorted shapes and sizes. Depending on your selection, these can be substantial enough to hold a full bouquet of grocery store flowers or a handful of dried stems from last season. The shape is clean and simple, making it perfect for a kitchen, a bedroom, or on a coffee table without asking for too much attention. Just $5 each.

2 Compact Tin Candle with Lid

Tin candles have a natural, unpretentious quality that glass jars never quite achieve, and this compact tin candle with lid adds a decorative touch that looks intentional on a shelf or bathroom counter. The lid keeps the scent contained between burns and adds a finished, tidy look when the candle isn’t lit. A candle at this price—just $1.25—is one you can burn without hesitation.

3 Special Moments 5×7 White Photo Frame with Gold Trim

A white frame with gold trim is one of those classic combinations that works in virtually any decor style—and this 5×7 Special Moments photo frame pulls it off at a shockingly low price—again $1.25—that makes buying multiples for a gallery wall an obvious choice. The 5×7 size fits standard prints without cropping, and the gold trim gives it just enough visual weight to not disappear against a light wall.

4 Woven Cotton Basket

Baskets are one of those home purchases that tend to cost more than they should, which is why this woven cotton basket is such a find. Cotton weave has a warm, textured quality that works in a living room, a bathroom shelf, or a kid’s room without looking like a budget purchase. Use it for remotes, toys, hand towels, or whatever small-item chaos needs a home. You’ll pay just $3 each.

5 Scalloped Rush Basket

Kids deserve their own playful storage, and this second set of rush baskets in assorted colors fits the bill. The scalloped edge on this is the design detail that bumps it from basic to actually pretty. Rush weave has a natural, organic quality that pairs well with the botanical and earthy aesthetics that have dominated home decor for several seasons running. Small enough to sit on a countertop, sturdy enough to hold something in it. This one is $5 each.

6 Outdoor Fun H2O Blasters with Foam Grip

Next, enjoy hours of summer fun (and occupied children) with these H2O blasters, available in assorted colors. The foam grip makes them easy for smaller hands to hold and operate. At just $1.75 a piece, grab a few for a full-on water fight for the scrapbooks.

7 Crayola K-Pop Netflix Demon Hunters Coloring Book

Licensed coloring books at Dollar Tree are always worth a second look, and this Crayola K-Pop Netflix Demon Hunters coloring book is a particularly good one for any kid currently deep into K-pop or anime. Crayola’s print quality is consistently reliable, and a coloring book that taps into something a kid is already obsessed with tends to actually get used. An easy gift add-on or a rainy day solution at just $1.50 each.

8 Fashion Hardback Books

These fashion hardback books—cute kids’ notebooks in a range of designs—are the kind of desk accessory that people spend much more on at a bookstore without thinking twice. Stack two or three together on a tray, a coffee table, or a shelf to capture your best ideas as they come. These hardback books are $1.25 each.

9 2Boom Tower Bluetooth Speaker

A 2Boom Tower Bluetooth speaker is the kind of find that stops you in the aisle. It’s a tower-style portable Bluetooth speaker—compact enough for a desk, a bathroom shelf, or tossing in a bag for a day outside. Expectations should be calibrated to the price, but for casual background listening or as a kid’s room speaker, it fills the job without drama. Priced at $7.

10 Premier Plus 7-Day Pill Organizers with Case

A pill organizer is one of those purely practical purchases that never gets exciting—until you find one with a carrying case at Dollar Tree’s price. This Premier Plus 7-day pill organizer keeps a week’s worth of medication or supplements organized and portable, and the included case makes it travel-friendly rather than just a countertop fixture. Available in assorted colors at just $1.25.

11 B Pure Plumping Glossy Lip Balm

A plumping lip balm with a glossy finish is a legitimate beauty product at any price, and the B Pure plumping glossy lip balm in assorted flavors delivers that at Dollar Tree’s signature rate. It belongs in a purse, a car console, a desk drawer, and every other spot you’ve meant to stash a lip product but never got around to. Multiple flavors means picking up a few different ones is a very easy decision. Get one—or all three—at just $1.25 per piece.