11 Best New Trader Joe’s Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Get everything from hair care and coffee to fresh flowers and snacks with this latest drop.

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True fans know that any trip to the store where Trader Joe’s new arrivals are available can be every exciting. But why wait for your next shopping day to find out what’s in store? The fan-favorite grocer is constantly updating its inventory, and this week is looking particularly great with new coffee, a fan-favorite cheese, sweet treats, snacks, and of course, plenty of fresh flowers. Here are the best new Trader Joe’s finds flying off shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Biggest Fan-Favorite Trader Joe’s Items Revealed in New Ranking.

1 Costa Rica Coffee

If there’s a better way to start your day than with a cup of “pura vida,” we don’t know about it! This Costa Rica Coffee ($9.99) is the latest single-origin java making its way on the shelves at Trader Joe’s. But just don’t wait too long to wake up and smell the coffee, as this one is a limited-time product!

2 The “OG” (Old Goat) Aged Goat Cheese

With your spring get-together likely already in full swing, you’re going to need plenty of supplies for those charcuterie and cheese boards. Fortunately, this “OG” (Old Goat) Aged Goat Cheese ($12.99) does most of the hard work for you, matured for at least 10 months to really lock in that complex flavor profile.

3 Salted Almond Honey Granola

Looking for a great new way to start the day? We’d put our money on this Salted Almond Honey Granola ($3.99) being a solid work-in to your breakfast rotation! The flavors of sweet and semi-savory flavors at play here make it a unique option that could very well become your new favorite.

4 Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage

…And if you need something to pour over your new favorite granola, you might want to pick up some of this Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage ($2.49), too! This soy-based “non-milk” brings the soft creaminess you need to that breakfast bowl, but also works wonders splashed into your morning coffee, mixed into your smoothie, as an alternative recipe in your baking recipes, and so much more.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week.

5 Dewy Skin Serum

Shoppers in the know have been aware of Trader Joe’s as a skincare destination for some time now. Now, the store is expanding its offerings with this Dewy Skin Serum ($9.99), which the company says is made specifically for the chain by an “expert skincare supplier.”

This formula includes four different forms of hyaluronic acid to boost moisture and niacinamide to help reinforce your skin’s natural barrier. The dewy look it gives you might even make it enough to forgo the rest of your makeup routine!

6 Jumbo Mum Balls

Now that spring is in full swing, it’s important to lean into it! Namely, that means dressing up your home with plenty of vibrantly colored fresh flowers, including these Jumbo Mum Balls ($4.99) from Trader Joe’s. The bulbous beauties make for the perfect homemade floral arrangement, but are also a great seasonal pick for that bouquet you’re gifting!

7 Bonding Shampoo & Bonding Conditioner

If you can’t remember the last time you sampled new daily haircare products, the brand new Bonding Shampoo ($7.99) and Bonding Conditioner ($7.99) at Trader Joe’s might be your sign to try something new. Both are made with hydrolyzed keratin and silk to help promote hydration and a smoother, shinier look, all for way less than high-end brands.

8 Daffodils Big Bunch

It’s not spring until the daffodils arrive! However, instead of pilfering your neighbor’s garden, you can head to Trader Joe’s for a Daffodils Big Bunch ($2.79) instead. It makes for the perfect seasonal vase or bouquet!

RELATED: 8 Best New Costco Groceries, According to a Healthy Eating Expert.

9 Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers

There’s really never a wrong time to toss some cookies into the oven…But the right time might always feel far off if you’ve got a busy schedule. That’s where Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers ($3.99) come to the rescue. Simply assemble them on a baking sheet and toss them in the oven for a dozen fresh treats!

10 BBQ Flavored Potato Chips

You might be surprised that the snack section that’s as stocked as Trader Joe’s has anything to possibly add—especially a staple flavor. However, that’s why these BBQ Flavored Potato Chips ($2.99) are that much better, bringing that deeply savory flavor with a hint of spice. It’s genuinely hard not to finish the entire bag!

11 Purified Water

It can sound ridiculous to say out loud sometimes, but there can be a huge difference in the way different waters taste. That’s why it’s always worth checking out new options, like this Purified Water ($2.49) from Trader Joe’s. Made by using reverse osmosis, these bottles take on a truly neutral flavor (and are helpfully packaged in totable 10-ounce containers).