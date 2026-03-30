11 Best Trader Joe’s New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Score yourself a coveted new tote, skincare, sweet treats, and more with this latest drop.

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Even if you’re only a semi-regular shopper, everyone loves new arrivals at Trader Joe’s. That’s because the beloved grocer has an impressive track record when it comes to products—and the latest drop of items doesn’t appear to fall short. From brand new skincare options and sweet treats to pet products and even a new version of the store’s coveted canvas totes, there’s a decent chance you’ll be adding to your regular shopping list once you see these. Read on for the best Trader Joe’s new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

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1 Lavender Canvas Tote Bag

You might think that a store with as many beloved products as Trader Joe’s would be full of viral items. But if you’ve spent any time online lately, you’ve probably noticed that the store’s monogrammed totes are far and away the biggest sellers, with a secondary market even emerging for fans to buy their own.

The good news is that this week, the release of the store’s latest Lavender Canvas Tote Bag ($3.99) means you might not have to pay black market prices to get your own! Not surprisingly, it’s a fantastic way to carry home that haul of your regular favorite products with a new pop of spring color.

2 Dewy Skin Serum

Shoppers in the know have been aware of Trader Joe’s as a skincare destination for some time now. Now, the store is expanding its offerings with this Dewy Skin Serum ($9.99), which the company says is made specifically for the chain by an “expert skincare supplier.”

This formula includes four different forms of hyaluronic acid to boost moisture and niacinamide to help reinforce your skin’s natural barrier. The dewy look it gives you might even make it enough to forgo the rest of your makeup routine!

3 Salted Caramel Mochi

There’s nothing quite like biting into a soft, chewy mochi…Well, maybe if it’s a Salted Caramel Mochi ($4.99). The cloud-like ice cream dessert is hitting the freezer section in this brand-new flavor and is sure to become a fan favorite out of the gate. Don’t forget to grab some before you throw your first patio party of the season for a passed dessert option!

4 Single Origin Kilimanjaro Instant Coffee

Sometimes, that cup of coffee in the morning is so vital that you can’t even bring yourself to brew a pot to get it. Fortunately, Trader Joe’s has removed that groggy, cumbersome step with its new Single Origin Kilimanjaro Instant Coffee ($4.99).

Simply open the packet, pour into 8 ounces of water, and go. Talk about a morning time-saver! But the best part? You can also use them to easily incorporate coffee flavor into your favorite baked goods and desserts.

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5 Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese Spread

Dessert spreads can be the party hit you never knew you needed. And if you’re gathering this Easter, you might want to consider this Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese Spread ($2.79) as a part of your buffet table. That combination of tangy cream cheese and warm spices (along with chunks of dried carrots) is the next best thing to a proper baked good.

6 Mushroom Shaped Gummy Candies

Whether you’re planning on filling Easter baskets or simply love trying all the new sweet treats that enter Trader Joe’s already impressive inventory, there’s a new candy you’ll want to try. The brand-new Mushroom Shaped Gummy Candies ($2.29) are the perfect sour treat for spring, imported from Germany and promising the pleasing mouth-puckering experience you’re after.

7 Freeze-Dried Just Salmon with Skin for Pets

Trader Joe’s never seems to skimp when it comes to shopping options for your four-legged family members, and this week is no different. The brand new Freeze-Dried Just Salmon with Skin for Pets ($5.49) is made with nothing but freeze-dried fish, as the name suggests. Whether you’re adding it to their bowl or rewarding them, they’re filled with protein and omega fatty acids, making it a win-win!

8 Stuffed Poblano Peppers

It’s no secret that Trader Joe’s shines in the prepared entrée department. Now, you’ll have a potential new favorite to add to the dinner rotation with Stuffed Poblano Peppers ($6.99). Each package comes with two halves filled with a mixture of rice, corn, chicken, creamy cilantro sauce, and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Just don’t wait too long: This is a limited-time item!

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9 Tulips 20 Stem Bunch

If there’s ever a sign that spring is really here, it’s tulips. And even if you didn’t manage to plant any of your own this year, you can still get all the blossoms you need to decorate your home from Trader Joe’s with their Tulips 20 Stem Bunch ($12.99). Needless to say, they’re the ideal spring bouquet as a hostess gift or for that special someone!

10 Potted Multi-Bloom Hydrangea

That’s not the only new option to hit the flower section at Trader Joe’s. You can also pick up everyone’s favorite flowering bush with a Potted Multi-Bloom Hydrangea ($10.99). Whether you’re planning on keeping it on your windowsill or using it to decorate your home (or even as a gift), it’s basically a permanent bouquet!

Looking for something a little less hefty? There’s also a smaller 3-stem Hydrangea ($5.99) available.

11 Garlic Butter Nut Mix

Trader Joe’s snack section tends to have one of the best success rates in the store. And with the addition of Garlic Butter Nut Mix ($6.99), it doesn’t seem like that record is getting any worse! This deliciously rich finger food combines everyone’s favorite allium with almonds, cashews, pecans, and crispy bread chips. Great for a party or for getting through that tough time between meals during those work-from-home days!