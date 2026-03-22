11 Best Sam’s Club New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

You can find everything from athletic apparel to home decor in this latest drop.

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This season has already seen plenty of great sales at Sam’s Club, but now the retailer is really doing some spring cleaning with a drop of fantastic new items. The latest drop covers a wide range of categories, including activewear and apparel for both men and women. But there are also new products in the home and garden categories that will make freshening up your space so much easier. Read on for the best Sam’s Club new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds.

1 Member’s Mark Men’s Performance Polo

Updating your wardrobe isn’t always about dropping money on big-ticket items: Often, it can be best to focus on swapping in affordable essentials like this Member’s Mark Men’s Performance Polo ($10). With a rock-bottom price tag, this everyday shirt is as versatile as it is affordable, available in a wide range of colors.

2 Outdoor Voices Women’s RecTrek Short

Getting outside to take advantage of the warmer weather is a lot easier when you have the right clothing for the occasion. That’s why shoppers love these Outdoor Voices Women’s RecTrek Shorts ($16) as an activewear add-on to their wardrobes.

“What a beautifully crafted short pant!” writes one five-star reviewer. “The quality is absolutely superb. Kept me cool and dry. Highly recommended. ”

3 Member’s Mark Wooden Tabletop BBQ Playset

Grilling season is officially back! But just because you’re the one flipping those burgers doesn’t mean the little ones can’t have some fun with it too. This Member’s Mark Wooden Tabletop BBQ Playset ($60) is one of those dream toys they’ll have plenty of fun with, complete with burgers, hot dogs, kebabs, and all the tools needed to set up their own chargrilled outfit.,

4 Member’s Mark DIY Floral Bouquet Bar

Hosting a brunch, birthday, shower, or other event? You can get your guests a parting gift they’ll really love with this Member’s Mark DIY Floral Bouquet Bar ($145). All you need to do is select the flowers and greenery you’d like at least two days before your get-together. Each order comes with enough to create about a dozen bouquets that people can take with them!

“Perfect for my bridal shower this weekend,” says one happy customer. “These were a hit and required minimal prep work!”

RELATED: 11 Best Sam’s Club New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

5 Society Den Canal Coffee Table

Spring often feels like the time of year when touching up your home’s interior feels the most appropriate. But instead of undertaking a major renovation project, you can give it a little furniture facelift with this Society Den Canal Coffee Table ($285). Its simple, modern design has a subtly elegant look that can also work with much of your existing furniture.

Want to take things a little further? You can also add on a matching end table!

6 Member’s Mark 4-Pack Oven Mitt Set

With Easter feasts on the horizon, you’re going to need a way to handle all that hot stuff coming out of the kitchen. This handy Member’s Mark 4-Pack Oven Mitt Set ($15) comes with an oven mitt, pot holder, and two mini oven mitts, all with a plush interior that makes them feel great while protecting your hands!

7 Member’s Mark Oscillating Lawn Sprinkler

Are you one of the many who is dealing with lawn damage after our brutal winter? You’ll need reseeding and regular watering to get things green again, and that’s where a Member’s Mark Oscillating Lawn Sprinkler ($20) will come in handy.

Customers who’ve purchased it say it’s a real keeper. “Good quality! Heavy-duty and it works very well,” writes one reviewer. “I like how easy it is to adjust the water flow and the back and forth motion.”

8 TCL S55H S Class 2.1 Channel Sound Bar

In the era of streaming everything, the quality of your home theater has never been more important. Give yourself an upgrade with a TCL S55H S Class 2.1 Channel Sound Bar ($129), which features cutting-edge technology like Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X that helps create a truly cinematic experience with spatial sound.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Spring Outdoor Finds.

9 GapFit Women’s Tank Bra

Looking to update your workout clothes? This GapFit Women’s Tank Bra ($13) is the perfect starter top for yoga, cardio, lifting, and anything else in your fitness regimen. You can also complete the set with the matching skort for just $15 more!

10 GapFit Men’s Active Shorts

No matter how diligent you are about laundry duty, you can really never have enough reliable workout outfits in your drawer. Whether you’re augmenting your existing supply or doing a full-blown refresh, these GapFit Men’s Active Shorts ($14) are likely to become your go-to pair.

“These GapFit Active Shorts are comfortable, lightweight, and perfect for everyday activity or workouts,” writes one happy customer. “The fabric feels smooth and breathable, with excellent moisture-wicking that keeps you cool throughout the day.”

11 PartyAire 18′ Reusable PVC Balloon Arch

When it comes to party planning, there are decorations, and then there are decorations. This PartyAire 18′ Reusable PVC Balloon Arch ($40) will let everyone know where the event is—and unlike genuine balloons, this one can be used time and time again!