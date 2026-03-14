Discover the 7 best new Walmart Easter items hitting shelves, from viral eggs to chic decor.

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One thing is clear this spring: Walmart understands the Easter assignment. According to pretty much every influencer and design influencer that I follow, the superstore majorly upped its game this year in all the holiday aisles. From Easter candy and toys to large decorations and everything else you need for the holiday, there are so many spectacular finds right now. What should you shop for before the holiday hits? Here are the 7 best new Walmart Easter items hitting shelves this week.

1 Viral Giant Easter Eggs

Liz Fenwick DIY shared about the large, viral clear Easter eggs that are selling fast at Walmart. “Walmart’s $7 jumbo eggs! I totally get why these are going viral. Such a cute and easy Easter basket idea!” she wrote. She used three bags of the crinkle paper fill and then “loaded it up” with items for people.

2 The Viral Green Bunnies

Liz Fenwick DIY also scored Walmart’s viral bunnies. “The pink bow is so cute and they come in multiple sizes. Perfect for your entryway or tabletop Easter decor,” she wrote in the post. “I can’t get over how cute these are!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 And, Bunnies in Every Color

She also shared about adorable plastic bunnies that come in different colors. “Walmart Easter decor is here! 😍 The viral flocked bunnies are back and the new ceramic eggs might be my favorite find! So many pretty spring colors and everything is so affordable. 💐🐰 Save this for your next Walmart run!” she wrote.

4 Pottery Barn Kids-Worthy Easter Baskets

Lexi Wood shared about some Pottery Barn Kids-looking Easter baskets. “Walmart quietly dropped the CUTEST Easter baskets… and they’re all under $10 🐰 I wasn’t even planning on looking at Easter baskets yet but these stopped me in my tracks. The colors, the details, and the price?! So good. If you’re putting together Easter baskets this year, these are the kind of finds that disappear fast once people spot them,” she captioned the post.

5 A Blue and White Hydrangea Bunny Wreath

The Passionate Painted Lady scored so many blue-and-white grandmillennial-themed Easter items, including hydrangea bunny wreaths. “Omg I finally found Walmart Easter decor,” she captioned a post. “Walmart has definitely stepped up this year. The bunnies are precious. The hydrangeas are amazing. Love it all,” a follower commented.

6 So Many $1 Finds

The Purple Alphabet shared about cheap but awesome Easter basket filler items. “Walmart has Easter basket finds for just $1. They had Easter basket finds that were much cheaper than Dollar Tree,” they captioned the post.

7 Easter Bunny Topiaries

The Wal Guide shared about adorable Easter topiaries. “The Easter decor at Walmart this year is actually so good 🐰🐣 If you’re looking for affordable Easter decor, spring home decor, and cute Walmart finds, definitely check here first. Some of these pieces are too cute and I have a feeling they won’t stay in stock for long,” they wrote.