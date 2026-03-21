Shop the 11 best Aldi spring finds flying off shelves, from floral tumblers to potting benches.

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Aldi is one of the greatest grocery stores on the planet. Sure, the food and beverages are unparalleled in terms of value, with so many gourmet items for less, but you can also get everything from Stanley dupes to gardening beds at the small-but-mighty superstore. In the most recent installment of Aldi Upcoming Finds, there are so many fantastic spring items you won’t want to miss. And in true Aldi fashion, many of them will sell out as soon as they hit the store. What should you shop for before its gone? Here are the 11 best Aldi spring finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Floral Tumblers for $10

Aldi’s Stanley dupe mugs are the gift that keeps on giving. The latest patterns are sure to sell out fast. For $9.99, choose from a number of new Adventuridge 40 oz. Thirst Crusher Tumbler designs. My favorites are the purple or blue flowers, but the green or yellow stripes are quite preppy as well.

2 Spring Dutch Ovens

Forget about a regular old pastel colored Dutch oven. Aldi is leveling things up with its $ 19.99 Crofton Floral 2-qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven, available in lilac, blue, and pink. Each features a petal-textured lid, giving it a flower feel.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Spring Hued Planters

If you are starting to plan your planting, run to Aldi. The $9.99 Belavi 15 Inch Planter is lightweight and easy to move, with drainage holes and a durable resin construction with a glossy finish. It comes in light Green, gray, bright blue, and white.

4 A Potting Bench

The entire green thumb gardening drop at Aldi is amazing. This Belavi Potting Bench, $39.99, features three tiers for plants, two hook rails, and three hooks on each side.

5 A Raised Growing Planter

Also in the collection for $19.99 is the Belavi Raised Growing Planter. It has an open-bottom design that encourages healthy plant growth. It also protects plants and flowers and is suitable for various surfaces. Easy, tool-free assembly.

6 A Window Bird Feeder

This clever $6.99 Belavi Window Bird Feeder suctions to your window with four suction cups. It features a removable sliding feed tray for easy refilling and cleaning.

7 A Walk-In Greenhouse

Maybe you can’t afford to build an actual greenhouse, but Aldi is making the concept budget-friendly. The $29.99 Gardenline Walk-In Greenhouse is a genius alternative. It protects plants from pests and the weather and gives seeds, seedlings, and young plants an early start, with room to flourish. Includes six spacious shelves.

8 Sneakers for $15

Why buy designer sneakers when you can get a similar style at Aldi for $14.99? The Crane Ladies Memory Foam Trainer comes in beige or gray and is comfy, cushiony, and cool-looking.

9 Sports Bras

Whoever thought that Aldi would be selling sports bras? This 2-pack of $9.99 Crane Seamless Comfort Bra comes in a few color options, including this black and mint green.

10 And, Matching Leggings

You can also get the matching leggings for $12.99. Crane Premium Running Tights come in the same colors and will look like a designer athleisure outfit when paired with the bra.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 And, Storage Bins

If you are doing spring cleaning and organizing, you might want to pick up a few of the Sterilite 27 Gal. Storage Boxes for $9.99. They are perfect for your attic, garage, or basement.