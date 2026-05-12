11 Best New Coscto Members’ Only Savings Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Costco Member-Only Savings, from Dyson vacuums to Ninja Slushi makers.

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It’s that time of the month! Costco has dropped its Member-Only Savings and Everyday Value. The latest batch of savings runs through June 7, and there are so many fantastic finds. From Memorial Day weekend must-haves to clothing for the whole family, there are so many items and ways to save. What should you shop for? I picked out my top favorites from the latest sale. here are the 11 best new Costco Members’ Only Savings hitting shelves this week.

1 A Gadget That Makes Your Favorite Frozen Drinks

Shoppers love the Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, on sale for $219.99 after $60 off. Shoppers are in “slushi heaven” with it. ‘We were a little skeptical at first. Not anymore, this new ninja slushi xl is amazing!!! We tried a small batch of pineapple soda and all the kids loved it. The cups included are a nice bonus. Highly recommend it, especially with summer right around the corner,” writes one.

2 Vacation Sunscreen

Vacation is the only sunscreen that I use. I stock up on it at Costco, which offers the best deal ever. Get two tubes of Vacation Classic Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo, on sale for $17.99 after a $4 off discount. It literally smells so good that I also wear the perfume version.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 And Sun Bum Spray

If you prefer a spray, which is oftentimes easier for kids, this Sun Bum Original, SPF 50, 5 oz, 2-pack, is another great option. It is $4.50 off, just $19.49 for a two-pack. “Lifeguards go to. All the lifeguards prefer sun bum. It works great,” writes a shopper. “My favorite sunscreen so happy to get it at a more reasonable cost!” another adds.

4 A Shark Fan

This Shark TurboBlade XL Ultra-Customizable Bladeless Tower Fan is on sale for $40 off, $159.99. “Finally a fan that fits in our very small bedroom! In the deserts of Arizona you need a fan at night. It is so sleek and minimalist in the room. We cannot use in the horizontal position but the vertical position is perfect. We like level 6 which is just right fo sleeping. The noise level is calming at level 6. It does get too loud for sleeping at the higher speeds,” a shopper says.

5 Greg Norman Clothing

Are you looking for golf clothes for a Father’s Day gift? Costco has a few items on sale, including the Greg Norman Men’s ML75 Stretch Polo, $17.99 after $4 off. “Very nice shirt that is comfortable to wear, especially while golfing,” writes a shopper. “Well made love the fabric feel,” adds another.

6 Adidas Shoes for Men and Women

Why spend over $100 on running shoes when Costco has the adidas Men’s Cloudfoam Flex Sneaker and the adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Flex Sneaker for just $30.99 after $7 off. “Perfect fit, look great, perfect for hiking or just hanging out!” writes a shopper. “These shoes are so comfortable! Wore these right out of the box to work for hours on my feet. They were great. True to size,” adds another.

7 A Gorgeous Luggage Set

Get a great deal on a gorgeous set of luggage at Costco. The Delsey Paris 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, which includes a large checked bag and a smaller carry-on, is $149.99 after a $40 discount. It is perfect for all of your summer traveling, and comes in black, blue, green, and gray.

8 A Dyson Vacuum

If you have been waiting for Dyson to go on sale, now is the time to pounce. The Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum is $279.99 after $110 off. “I love this vacuum. My friends laughed when I commented about it on our group text because of how excited I was over a vacuum cleaner! The suction is super strong and gets up all of the dog hair- huge improvement over my previous vacuum,” writes a shopper.

9 Olay Retinol

Olay Every Night Retinol, 1.7 oz, 2-pack, is a whopping $10 off, down to $36.99. “Olay Night Retinol has been a product I have used for years because it realy works. It minimizes wrinkles which makes my skin look smoother,” writes a shopper. “I’ve used several of the retinol products available and this is the lightest and most effective for me, and at a reasonable price,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 An Outdoor Dining Table and Chairs

I can’t believe this POLYWOOD Westport 7-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set is at Costco, and better yet, that it’s $500 off. Get the outdoor set for $1,899.99. “A standard outdoor table and chairs with all the high quality and durability of Polywood. Value priced and really all you need for dining al fresco. These should hold up to any climate (especially most wind), plus they have a 20 year warranty,” writes a shopper.

11 And, a Gourmia Air Fryer

This Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light is another steal for $44.99 after $15 off. “We’ve had this for about six months. We use it at least twice a week and have no complaints. It preheats quickly. We love the amount of options, especially that you can get a reminder to flip your food halfway through. It does get hot in the back where the exhaust fan is; it isn’t excessive, we just are aware of it so we don’t let it be too close to the wall or anything flammable. It has a huge basket that lets us easily heat three slices of pizza at once or half a bag of fries. The display is intuitive and bright so it’s easy to read and operate,” writes a shopper.