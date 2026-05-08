Shop 11 new Costco outdoor living finds, from patio daybeds to floating speakers.

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It’s outdoor season, and Costco is bringing the heat! There are so many great products hitting the aisles of the warehouse this week, ranging from outdoor furniture and pressure washers to outdoor plants and even floating speakers for your pool. What should you shop for to get your outdoor spaces ready for summer? Here are the 11 best Costco outdoor living finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Gutter Guard Kids

Invest now, save later with no gutter cleaning expenses! Costco Buys shared a game-changing product. “EasyOn Gutter Guard Kits are 20% off at @costco for the entire month of May and this is the home improvement deal you absolutely do not want to sleep on this spring! @easyongutterguard is a professional-grade gutter protection system available exclusively at Costco and right now you can grab it at the best price of the year!” they wrote. “EasyOn Gutter Guard keeps your gutters completely clear without any need for a professional installer because this is a DIY project any homeowner can tackle! We are talking basic tools, no contractor, and no hassle, just a clean install that protects your gutters and keeps them low maintenance all year long! Spring is genuinely the perfect time to get ahead of this before the rainy season hits and you are dealing with clogged gutters and water damage you could have easily prevented!”

2 Melamine Lazy Susan

Get ready for the outdoor entertaining season with Costco. “Ok the Melamine Lazy Susan with Lid at Costco might be the prettiest serving set I’ve seen in a while! You get a 15-inch serving bowl, 6 removable inner bowls, and a cover, all in a gorgeous medallion print that comes in blue or grey. It’s dishwasher safe and perfect for loading up with dips, veggies, snacks… anything you want to serve up in style,” Costco Buys shared about the $23.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Hibiscus Patio Tree

The Costco plant department is packed with gorgeous options. “These Hibiscus Patio Trees at Costco are an absolutely STUNNING outdoor plant find! They come with that gorgeous braided trunk and bloom in vibrant shades like red, orange, and pink, making them an instant statement piece on any porch or patio. These are the kind of plants that stop people in their tracks,” Costco Buys shared about the $37.99 item.

4 Cordless Portable Washer

Get all your outdoor cleaning done with the Fanttik K200 Flip Cordless Portable Washer at Costco, “such a genius find for anyone who loves a clean car, patio, or bike!” says Costco Buys about the item, which is currently $39.99. “It runs on a 2500mAh battery, hits 130 to 150 PSI across 5 spray modes, and has a built-in soap dispenser so you have everything you need in one compact tool. No hose required if you use it with a bucket.”

5 Patio Daybed

Costco Twins found a gorgeous daybed for summer lounging outdoors. ” Patio upgrade alert!! This is the Agio Liberty Grove Outdoor Sofa with Storage at Costco and you guys… it’s $350 OFF,” they wrote. “You’re getting a full daybed, 4 decorative pillows, 2 bolsters AND built-in storage (perfect for hiding all the outdoor clutter 👏). The cushions are Sunbrella® fabric—so they resist stains, fading, mildew, and even chlorine (HUGE for summer). And the all-weather wicker + rust-resistant frame means it’s built to last. Such a good deal at $899.99 (was $1,249.99) but only through 5/14 or while supplies last,” they wrote.

6 Patio Cushions

You already have patio chairs, but do you have cushions? I need to invest in some new ones this year, and Costco has a great deal on them. “Such a great price on these patio cushions for $14.99!” Costo Twins shared. They are “so comfy,” according to other shoppers.

7 Floatable Waterproof Speakers

There are so many items at Costco you never knew you needed. “How is this ONLY $99! We had to buy it and see if it actually works! It’s AMAZING! It’s super loud and we love how the lights go along with the music,” Costco Twins shared about a floating speaker.

8 Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs

Costco Wonders shared about a zero gravity lounger. “Costco just dropped one of the best summer relaxation finds at the warehouse with this Timber Ridge zero gravity lounger and it’s the kind of chair you sit in once and don’t want to get out of. The longer design gives you full-body support while the reclining position makes it feel weightless. Share with a friend who needs this for summer,” Costco Wonders shared.

9 Star Jasmine Plants

Costco Chika shared that Star Jasmine just arrived at Costco, “and these beauties are giving dreamy garden vibes ✨ Perfect for fences, walls, privacy screening, romantic arbors, or creating that lush green escape at home. And wait until you smell the blooms,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Tropical Splash Lagoon

Costco Savvy shared about a fun splash toy for kids. “Costco really has some good summer finds right now! 🌴💦 This Step2 Tropical Splash Lagoon is a FUN backyard setup for kids with a hose hook-up for auto fill and splash features. I like that it’s also easy to drain, clean, and fold away when you’re done, so it’s not a hassle to store. Definitely a solid summer find if you’ve got little ones,” Costco Savvy shared.

11 Prep and Cook Table

Costco Savvy shared about an outdoor prep station. “Spotted this at Costco👀☀️ CORE FlexRail 5-ft outdoor prep table! This is one of those finds that’s way more useful than it looks at first glance. Made for outdoor setups like grilling, camping, or tailgates. It’s got built-in storage, a removable prep surface, adjustable height settings, and it folds in half for easy transport and storage. Definitely a solid all-in-one setup if you spend time outdoors,” they wrote.