Shop the 7 best Costco decor finds, from viral fruit pillows to chic Thomasville chairs.

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May is finally here, and Costco is seriously Costcoing. Every aisle of the store is filling up with fabulous products, many of them geared toward spring and summer. I am especially impressed with the home decor options, which range from everything like sofa sectionals and swivel chairs to pillows and fruity throw pillows. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 7 best new Costco decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Mess Basket Organizer

Get organized in style. “If you’ve been looking for a storage upgrade, the Edifice 3-Tier Mesh Basket Cart at Costco is it!” Costco Buys shared. “It rolls on wheels, has three extra large mesh baskets, and works beautifully in a bathroom, bedroom, office, or kitchen. It has that sleek dark metal look that goes with pretty much any space.” The price? $59.99.

2 A Melamine Lazy Susan

This gorgeous kitchen and serving essentials are functional and stylish. “Ok the Melamine Lazy Susan with Lid at Costco might be the prettiest serving set I’ve seen in a while! You get a 15-inch serving bowl, 6 removable inner bowls, and a cover, all in a gorgeous medallion print that comes in blue or grey. It’s dishwasher safe and perfect for loading up with dips, veggies, snacks… anything you want to serve up in style,” Costco Buys says about the $23.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Viral Fruit Pillows

Costco Chika is one of the many influencers sharing about the viral fruit pillows. “Fruit pillows are now at Costco and I’m not choosing just one… watermelon lemon and avocado are all coming home with me. These are too cute to pass up go grab yours before they’re gone,” they wrote.

4 A Huge, Modular Sectional

Costco Savvy shared about a big gorgeous sofa. “Costco just dropped the Thomasville Lowell 6pc modular sectional and this one is actually built for flexibility. You can rearrange the pieces depending on your space, which makes it really useful if you don’t have a fixed layout. It’s also deep seating and designed for everyday comfort. Colors and additional pieces are available online if you want to expand it later!” they wrote.

5 And, Swivel Chairs

Costco Savvy also shared about some impressive chairs. “Costco has these Thomasville swivel chairs in-store right now and they come as a set of 2! 👀 Neutral grey, 360° swivel, and a simple rounded design that works in pretty much any space. Clean, easy seating option if you’re refreshing a room,” they said.

6 A Metal Trellis

Decorate your outdoor spaces. “This 6-foot metal garden trellis is such an easy way to add structure to your outdoor space. Made from steel with a powder-coated finish, it’s perfect for climbing plants like vines, flowers, or vegetables,” Costco Savvy shares. “This is perfect if you’re setting up your garden for the season!”

7 And, a Stunning Accent Console

Costco Savvy shared about a 74″ accent console “and it’s giving serious high-end designer vibes!” she wrote. “Built with walnut veneers and hardwood solids for that premium feel, plus soft-close hinges, adjustable shelves, and levelers so it looks and functions perfectly in any space. Clean, modern, and an instant upgrade for your living room.”