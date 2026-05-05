Shop the 11 best new Costco finds for May, from a Lego Pokemon set to a massive sectional.

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May is finally here, and Costco is ready for the new month! With spring in full swing and summer quickly approaching, the warehouse is filling up with everything you need for your home and garden this season. From indoor and outdoor furniture to plants, pressure washers, beauty products, and more, the members’ only club is selling it all. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds at the start of the month.

1 The New Philips Sonicare Toothbrush

Costco Buys shared about the new Philips Sonicare toothbrush. “Okay Philips Sonicare people, I have to let you in on something because I feel like not enough of us know this and it genuinely changed my whole oral care routine! I have been a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush user forever and I have always grabbed the DiamondClean brush heads at Costco, but I just found the new Philips Sonicare Gentle Clean brush head, and I am not going back! The thing nobody really talks about is that ANY Philips Sonicare toothbrush brush head fits ANY Philips Sonicare handle, so no matter which model you have at home, you can just click this one on and go! And when I tell you the difference is noticeable, we are talking 1000% more plaque removal compared to a manual toothbrush, 50% more ultra soft bristles, and up to 200% better gum health! Soft on your gums and absolutely hard on plaque! And right now the Philips Sonicare Gentle Clean toothbrush brush head is $15 off at Costco through May 10th only so this is genuinely the perfect time to grab it! Head to the link in my bio or Costco.com to shop and feel the difference for yourself!​” they wrote.

2 A Lego Pokemon Set

Costco always carries the newest and hottest Lego sets. “Pokemon fans and LEGO lovers, the LEGO Pokemon Eevee set at Costco is such an incredible find!” writes Costco Buys about the $48.99 item. “This 587-piece build gives you a super detailed, displayable Eevee figure that is honestly just as cute built as it is in the game. It’s rated for ages 18 and up so this is very much a collector and adult builder situation.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A 3-Tier Mesh Basket Cart

Get your spring cleaning and organizing on with this amazing cart. “If you’ve been looking for a storage upgrade, the Edifice 3-Tier Mesh Basket Cart at Costco is it! It rolls on wheels, has three extra large mesh baskets, and works beautifully in a bathroom, bedroom, office, or kitchen. It has that sleek dark metal look that goes with pretty much any space,” Costco Buys writes about the $59.99 item.

4 An Outdoor Sunshade

Costco Savvy shared about a great outdoor essential. “Spotted Koolspot Sunshade at Costco! ☀️ This 8×8 ft shade is perfect for patios, porches, and decks. It mounts easily and the hand crank makes it super simple to retract. Such a handy find for sunny days!” she captioned a post.

5 An Electric Pressure Washer

If you want to get your outdoor space cleaned, Costco has the item to buy. “Spotted this wall-mounted pressure washer at Costco and it immediately stood out!” Costco Savvy shared. “Love how versatile it is, depending on your setup. Definitely one of those Costco finds that makes outdoor cleaning a lot easier!”

6 So Many Planters

It’s planting season and Costco is here for it. “Spotted these 16″ pre-planted combo planters at Costco!🪴💐

Just place them and your entryway instantly looks put together,” Costco Savvy shared. “Perfect easy spring upgrade!” Followers agreed. “Beautiful 😍- i would put both sides,” one commented.

7 A Double Camp Chair

Costco Savvy found the best chair, especially for spring sports or camping. “Spotted this double camp chair from Costco! Super practical setup for TWO people. It’s comfortable, sturdy, and perfect for outdoor hangs, beach days, or games. The little details make it even better!” they captioned the post.

8 A Huge Modular Sectional

If you are on the market for a big sectional, Costco just dropped the Thomasville Lowell 6pc modular sectional, “and this one is actually built for flexibility,” Costco Savvy shared. “You can rearrange the pieces depending on your space, which makes it really useful if you don’t have a fixed layout. It’s also deep seating and designed for everyday comfort. Colors and additional pieces are available online if you want to expand it later!”

9 Cuisinart Griddler Five

Costco Chika shared about a great cooking gadget. “This 5-in-1 digital griddler just landed at Costco and it’s about to carry your whole kitchen 😮‍🔥 Grill, panini press, griddle, and more all in ONE. Breakfast, lunch, dinner… handled. If you love easy meals with minimal cleanup, this is your sign to grab it ASAP,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 An Amazing Hair Dryer Dupe

Costco Twins shared about a “Hair dryer dupe alert!” in a new post. “The Laifen Swift SE hair dryer has a powerful 105,000 RPM brushless motor that dries hair fast while helping reduce heat damage. It features Temperature Cycling Mode to protect your hair, a 3-LED ring so you can easily see the heat setting, and three magnetic nozzles for styling and curling. Plus, it even comes with a travel bag. It’s currently $30 off on Costco.com (May 4 – May 10)! Meet the world’s No.1 high-speed hair dryer brand @Laifen_tech and grab it through the link in our bio before the deal ends.”

11 And, K-Beauty Products

Costco Twins also shared a “Korean beauty alert!!” in the form of a great deal on an amazing product. “You guys—Costco has Mixsoon and this is a BIG deal. If you know, you KNOW. They have the Bean Essence AND the Centella Asiatica Toner 🙌 The Bean Essence smooths texture, brightens, and gives you that glass skin glow, while the Centella toner helps calm, hydrate, and support your skin barrier. Both are super lightweight, absorb fast, and are perfect for everyday use. AND these are Costco-exclusive 2-packs 👏 If you’ve been wanting to try K-beauty… don’t skip these.”