11 Best New Five Below Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop 11 Five Below summer finds, from $7 Anthro mug dupes to fun hot dog pool floats.

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Just call it a Five Below summer! The discount store is having a serious moment right now. Not only are all the kids, tweens, and teens obsessed with it, making it one of their main NeeDoh and squishie hunting stops, but pretty much everyone else I know is buying everything from adorable clothing to home decor there. Right now, there are so many sensational summer items flying off shelves. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Five Below summer decor finds.

1 Sunscreen and Chapstick

Head to Five Below for all your SPF needs this summer. In addition to Vacation sunscreen spray dupes, the store is actually selling my favorite protective chapstick from Sun Bum. Each tube is $4 and offers SPF protection while smelling like a tropical coconut. There are other sunscreens to choose from, all of them so cheap.

2 Poool and Beach Towels

Five Below has tons of pool and beach towels, perfect for patriotic picnics, pool parties, and beach days. I am especially obsessed with these Ralph Lauren summer styles. The bear one looks so much like the Polo Bear, and the flag print is clearly a classic. Get them for $5,55 each.

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3 An Inflatable Movie Screen

Watch a baseball game, your favorite television show, or a movie outdoors this summer with the help of Five Below and $25. All you need is a little projector and one of these inflatable screens to set up your own outdoor theater.

4 Hula Hoops

There are so many sports items at Five Below right now, including volleyballs, soccer balls, swimming goggles, pool floats, and yes, hula hoops. There was a huge bin of giant, sparkly hula hoops selling for $5 each. Let’s bring back the 1980s and hula hoop all summer long.

5 Patriotic Decor

American flags, beaded garlands, and red, white, and blue Mickey or Minnie Mouse headbands themed for July 4th are just a few of the patriotic finds you can pick up for next to nothing. Five Below has everything you can imagine and more to get your home (and body!) decorated for America.

6 Viral Fruit Glasses

Five Below has the viral Anthropologie fruit cups for just $7. I saw a lot of pattern options, including the popular cherries and even hearts. The mug comes with a cover and a straw, making it super versatile for beverages like iced tea, coffee, water, and smoothies.

7 A Fun Novelty Hat

Are you on the hunt for a hot dog hat? Probably not, but when you see one, you must buy it, especially if you have any BBQs this summer to celebrate America. Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day all have that in common: They are a “Bad Day to Be a Hot Dog.”

8 And, Boat Bags

Boat bags, like the old school L.L. Bean version, are so popular right now. Five Below has made its own affordable version. The red and blue colors are perfect for the summer holidays and will add a patriotic touch to your Americana-themed outfits, and are also perfect for the beach or pool.

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9 Summer Cushions

You can find bougier throw pillows and cushions at HomeGoods, but they will cost you more than $5! These on-trend cushions, decorated with citrus and other fruit, are an easy way to add a splash of color to your outdoor seating spaces this summer without breaking the bank.

10 Flip Flips That Look Designer

Valentino and Christian Louboutin flip-flops are crave-worthy but will cost you hundreds of dollars. These Five Below flops offer a similar vibe for just $7 a pop. Each is adorably decorated, and there are lots of colors and sizes to choose from.

11 And, Fun Pool Floats

There are also tons of great pool floats, including this hot dog, that you can take to the pool or lake this summer. I hate spending a ton of money on pool floats, as they generally get tossed after a season, but this adorable one is only $5. It’s perfect for summer holidays.