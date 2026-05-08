11 Best Five Below 4th of July “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

Shop 11 new Five Below 4th of July finds, from Polo Bear dupe towels to chic boat bags.

At least once a week, my tween daughter drags me into Five Below to “hunt” for squishies, dumplings, and NeeDohs. While she usually ends up disappointed, because unless you get to your store when it first opens, you aren’t going to score any squishie treasures, I end up finding so many items I didn’t know I needed. On our recent shopping trip, there were tons of amazing patriotic items, perfect for celebrating America this Memorial Day, July 4th, and even Labor Day. Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Five Below for the 4th of July I saw hitting shelves now.

1 Towels That Scream Ralph Lauren

Not only are these towels patriotic, but they scream Ralph Lauren summer. Are you kidding me with the Polo Bear dupe? I saw this vibe all over the store, and I am here for it. Get the towels for $5.55, or pay triple for name-brand versions.

2 An Inflatable Movie Screen

Picture this: It’s July 4th weekend, and it’s one of those warm summer nights that you can’t imagine wasting indoors. But there’s a baseball game on, or maybe a movie you want to watch as a family. Get one of these inflatable screens and watch it from a little projector al fresco. They are priced at $25.

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3 Wrapped Cutlery Sets

Sure, you could buy a box of plastic silverware and wrap it yourself. But why waste your time when you can get this set for 10 people for just $5? Each includes a fork, knife, and spoon with a linen-feeling napkin, all wrapped in red, white, and blue paper.

4 A Hot Dog Party Float

Pool floats are everywhere, and there are tons of options at Five Below. This inflatable hot dog party float was my absolute favorite. It’s so kitschy and a definite conversation starter. And since hot dogs are the unofficial food of every summer holiday, it is perfect.

5 A Flag Bow Garland

There are so many amazing patriotic decorations at Five Below. These flat bow garlands look like they are from Michaels or Hobby Lobby, but are even cheaper at Five Below.

6 And, More Decor and Accessories

Looking for American flats? How about beaded garlands? Or maybe a Mickey or Minnie Mouse headband themed for July 4th. Five Below has everything you can imagine and more to get your home (and body!) decorated for America.

7 Reusable Cups

Sure, you can buy disposable red cups for your July 4th party, but they aren’t exactly good for the environment. I love these sets of four reusable cups. Each comes with two blue and two red colors.

8 A Red Cooler

Don’t spend top dollar on a cooler. Five Below has these red coolers for just $7. They will look great outside, filled with beverages for your guests. And, you can use them long past July 4th.

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9 A Melamine Chip Dish

Chips and dip or chips and salsa are always a crowd pleaser. How adorable is this melamine chip-and-dip bowl, designed for outdoor use? It is super patriotic, in red, white, and blue colors with a flag, stars, and even hearts.

10 Boat Bags

Boat bags are so hot right now. Five Below has made its own affordable version. The red and blue colors are perfect for the summer holidays and will add a patriotic touch to your Americana-themed outfits. They are also perfect for the beach or pool.

11 And, a Balloon Table Decoration

Dress up your holiday-themed table with this balloon garland. It comes with everything you need to make the decorative item, including red, white, and blue balloons and American flag bows. Get it for $5.