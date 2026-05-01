11 Best Five Below “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves as May Begins

Five Below new arrivals include beach gear, pool toys, and summer beauty essentials.

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April went in a blink of an eye, but the upside of a new month is a fresh batch of finds arriving at our favorite bargain spot, Five Below. With summer just around the corner, the shelves are stacked with pool toys, outdoor entertaining essentials, beach gear, seasonal beauty picks, and more. Here are 11 of the best new arrivals to shop as May kicks off.

1 Red & Pink Striped Beach Towel

Staging the perfect Instagram shot? Add this cheeky Red & Pink Striped Beach Towel ($6) to your cart; the “Thank You For Sunning For Here” slogan brings the right aesthetic.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Glass Drink Dispenser

Serve up your signature margaritas or homemade iced tea in this stylish Glass Drink Dispenser ($5). It features an easy-pour spigot and diamond design that looks far pricier than it is. With a 128-ounce capacity, it serves about 10 to 14 drinks.

3 4-Piece Flower Coupe Set

Speaking of poolside cocktails, this 4-Piece Flower Coupe Set ($5) would go perfectly with your new glass drink dispenser. The set includes two blue and two pink ribbed glasses.

4 Splash & Shaded Baby Boat

The Splash & Shaded Baby Boat ($5) features a detachable sunshade for added U.V. protection, leg openings for easy seating, and a front bumper for hands-on play. Designed for little ones ages 1 to 2, it supports up to 40 pounds for safe, sunny-day fun.

5 21-Piece Mini Sewing Kit

The 21-Piece Mini Sewing Kit ($2) comes with a pair of scissors, tweezers, one safety pin, one threader, three sewing needles, three pins, and an assortment of buttons and colored threads. Everything is packaged nicely in a heart-shaped travel case.

6 Mini Lazy Days Tinted Lip Gloss

Obsessed with Summer Fridays’ lip butter balm, but not the price? The Mini Lazy Days Tinted Lip Gloss ($3) delivers a similar vibe for $21 less, making it an easy dupe. Choose from tints: Iced Latte, Cake Butter, Strawberry, and Vanilla.

7 Floral Tote Bag

Say hello to your new summer tote. The Floral Tote Bag ($7) has reinforced shoulder straps and plenty of room for all your essentials, plus it easily doubles as a beach bag.

8 Jewelry Organizer Stand

Put your diamonds and gems neatly on display with this Jewelry Organizer Stand ($7). It includes four necklace hooks, three cushioned ring cuffs, 12 earring slots at varying heights for studs, hoops, and dangles, plus a convenient storage drawer for extra pieces.

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9 Lisa Frank Coloring Book

The ’90s called and the Lisa Frank Coloring Book ($5) is so back. With its animal-themed designs and kaleidoscopic patterns, this coloring book is a blast from the past.

10 Inflatable Target Toss Game

Amp up your pool inflatable collection with this Inflatable Target Toss Game ($5), which can easily be turned into a drinking game with adults. The multi-player game includes two wiffle balls.

11 Mistify Peach Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

A dupe for Touchland, the Mistify Peach Hydrating Hand Sanitizer ($3) keeps your hands free of germs and smelling like a fresh summer day!