11 Five Below New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Affordable Five Below finds for home, travel, and outdoor fun this spring.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring is the season for refreshing your home and getting ready for outdoor fun. That usually means stocking up on organizing solutions, pool accessories, travel gear, and gardening supplies. Luckily, Five Below is a one-stop shop for all that and with prices that won’t break the bank either. Here are 11 spring finds shoppers can’t seem to get enough of right now.

1 Tumbler Spinner Storage

Keep your Stanleys, Owalas, and Hydro Flasks neatly organized in this Tumbler Spinner Storage ($5). The 360-degree turntable fits seven cups up to 40 ounces, and the cradle is low enough to accommodate handles.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Spring Home Finds Selling Out Fast Right Now.

2 Mesh Hammock Pool Lounger

Available in pink-orange and blue-green, this Mesh Hammock Pool Lounger ($5) spans nearly five feet long and has a built-in pillow for maximum comfort. Get your tan on while staying cool from the comfort of your new favorite inflatable.

3 Portable Clip Fan With Digital Display

The Portable Clip Fan With Digital Display ($5) has three speed modes, an adjustable necklace for hands-free wear, and a battery display monitor. Its slim design makes it easy to pack for city exploring, hikes, beach days, and more.

4 Rechargeable Floral Lamp

For a touch of ambiance, try this Rechargeable Floral Lamp ($10). It features three light modes and a cordless design, so you can easily move it wherever you need. Think of it as a more refined, grownup version of a nightlight.

5 Lumie Travel Emergency Kit

Packing for a trip? This Lumie Travel Emergency Kit ($5) covers the basics, including dental picks, bandaids, sanitation wipes, safety pins, bobby pins, hair ties, a hair brush, and mini tooth brush. Stowe it in your carry-on in case you get stuck at the airport.

6 Ribbed Storage Bin with Lid

Now that you’ve conquered your spring cleaning checklist, it’s time to get organized. Grab a Ribbed Storage Bin with Lid ($7) for pet toys, pantry goods, cleaning supplies, spare toiletries, and more. Plus, the lid makes it easy to stack and keep everything organized without taking up extra space.

7 Vintage Gold Floor Mirror

This Vintage Gold Floor Mirror ($35) channels the look of pricier decor you’d find at stores like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn. Prop it against the wall or mount it above an entryway bench.

8 Flower Coir Doormat

Add a touch of spring to your porch with this crescent-style Flower Coir Doormat ($7)–but beware of sellout risk, this mat is a hot ticket item!

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Water Toss N’ Stick Set

Play catch in the pool with this Water Toss N’ Stick Set ($4). The paddles have an adjustable grip strap for a personalized fit, and contrary to the name of the game, you can also play it on land. Recommended for kids ages six and up.

10 Scarlet Rouge Pour Femme Eau De Parfum

Five Below shoppers are rushing to get their hands on the Scarlet Rouge Pour Femme Eau De Parfum ($5), which has been dubbed a dupe for the luxury Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance that retails for upwards of $350. It has notes of jasmine, saffron, and amber.

11 LED Strip Light Set

Set the mood with this peel-and-stick LED Strip Light Set ($5). It includes a 10-foot strip with over 50 color options and a handy remote.