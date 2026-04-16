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11 Best Five Below Spring Finds Dropping in Stores This Weekend

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 16, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop beach gear, travel items, and pool games at Five Below.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 16, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The warmer weather has everyone in a happier mood, so why not celebrate with a little shopping spree? Five Below just replenished its shelves with beach and pool day essentials, travel-size skincare, workout gear, outdoor games, and more. Better yet, all my top picks are affordably priced at $7 or less. Here are the 11 best Five Below spring finds dropping in stores this weekend.

1
6-Foot Beach Umbrella

Beach Umbrella 6ft.
Five Below

Planning a day by the water? Throw on your favorite swimsuit, choose a good book, and bring along this 6-Foot Beach Umbrella ($7) for a fun beach day. Of course, the canopy can also provide you with cool shade at the park, your kid’s sports activities, and even your backyard.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2
Fresh Linen Hand Sanitizer

Fresh Linen Hand Sanitizer
Five Below

Now that spring is here, it’s time to swap out wintry, festive fragrances for clean scents like this Fresh Linen Hydrating & Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer ($3). The pocket-size spray is a dupe for Touchland, at about a third of the price.

3
Series-8 Fitness Premium Yoga Mat

Series-8 Fitness™ Premium Yoga Mat
Five Below

Bring your workout outdoors with the Series-8 Fitness Premium Yoga Mat ($7). It has a non-slip, cushy surface for added stability and to enhance your flow state.

4
Neck Wrap Fan

Neck Wrap Fan
Five Below

Beat the heat with this portable Neck Wrap Fan ($5), which resembles a pair of headphones for a stylish look. It features three fan speeds and a flexible band for a personalized fit.

5
Stylish Outdoor Cushion

Printed Outdoor Cushion
Five Below

Decorative yet comfortable, this Stylish Outdoor Cushion ($7) will add a pop of color to your patio set. Choose from four seasonal designs, including blue seashells and oranges.

6
Makeup Remover Cleansing Towels with Travel Pouch

Makeup Remover Cleansing Towels with Travel Pouch
Five Below

Snag this 2-in-1 Makeup Remover Cleansing Towels with Travel Pouch for your next getaway for just $5. The soft fabric pouch can be used time and time again for makeup, jewelry, and small essentials.

7
Collagen & Cucumber Cleansing Facial Wipes

Collagen & Cucumber Cleansing Facial Wipes 30-Count
Five Below

Upgrade your vacation skincare routine with these Collagen & Cucumber Cleansing Facial Wipes ($1). They remove dirt and makeup, while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with its collagen-infused formula.

8
Collapsible Picnic Basket

Collapsible Picnic Basket
Five Below

If you only buy one thing this spring, it needs to be this Collapsible Picnic Basket ($5). The rubber basket folds into two sizes to fit food and bottles, and the removable lid doubles as a tray with cupholders and a phone slot.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9
Go Fish Kid’s Card Game

Kid's Card Game
Five Below

Encourage children to get outside and enjoy fresh air with the Go Fish Kid’s Card Game ($1). The ocean-themed cards teach kids about sea animals, including octopuses, stingrays, seahorses, narwhals, and jelly fishes.

10
Checkerboard Seashell Beach Towel

Printed Beach Towel
Five Below

Embrace your personal style with this Checkerboard Seashell Beach Towel ($6) for all your pool and beach excursions this season.

11
Inflatable Target Toss Game Set

Inflatable Target Toss Game Set
Five Below

Looking for a new pool game that can also double as a drinking game for adults? Try this Inflatable Target Toss Game Set ($5), it’s a hybrid of basketball and arcade bowling.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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