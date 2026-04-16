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The warmer weather has everyone in a happier mood, so why not celebrate with a little shopping spree? Five Below just replenished its shelves with beach and pool day essentials, travel-size skincare, workout gear, outdoor games, and more. Better yet, all my top picks are affordably priced at $7 or less. Here are the 11 best Five Below spring finds dropping in stores this weekend.

Planning a day by the water? Throw on your favorite swimsuit, choose a good book, and bring along this 6-Foot Beach Umbrella ($7) for a fun beach day. Of course, the canopy can also provide you with cool shade at the park, your kid’s sports activities, and even your backyard.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Fresh Linen Hand Sanitizer

Now that spring is here, it’s time to swap out wintry, festive fragrances for clean scents like this Fresh Linen Hydrating & Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer ($3). The pocket-size spray is a dupe for Touchland, at about a third of the price.

3 Series-8 Fitness Premium Yoga Mat

Bring your workout outdoors with the Series-8 Fitness Premium Yoga Mat ($7). It has a non-slip, cushy surface for added stability and to enhance your flow state.

4 Neck Wrap Fan

Beat the heat with this portable Neck Wrap Fan ($5), which resembles a pair of headphones for a stylish look. It features three fan speeds and a flexible band for a personalized fit.

5 Stylish Outdoor Cushion

Decorative yet comfortable, this Stylish Outdoor Cushion ($7) will add a pop of color to your patio set. Choose from four seasonal designs, including blue seashells and oranges.

6 Makeup Remover Cleansing Towels with Travel Pouch

Snag this 2-in-1 Makeup Remover Cleansing Towels with Travel Pouch for your next getaway for just $5. The soft fabric pouch can be used time and time again for makeup, jewelry, and small essentials.

7 Collagen & Cucumber Cleansing Facial Wipes

Upgrade your vacation skincare routine with these Collagen & Cucumber Cleansing Facial Wipes ($1). They remove dirt and makeup, while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with its collagen-infused formula.

8 Collapsible Picnic Basket

If you only buy one thing this spring, it needs to be this Collapsible Picnic Basket ($5). The rubber basket folds into two sizes to fit food and bottles, and the removable lid doubles as a tray with cupholders and a phone slot.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Go Fish Kid’s Card Game

Encourage children to get outside and enjoy fresh air with the Go Fish Kid’s Card Game ($1). The ocean-themed cards teach kids about sea animals, including octopuses, stingrays, seahorses, narwhals, and jelly fishes.

10 Checkerboard Seashell Beach Towel

Embrace your personal style with this Checkerboard Seashell Beach Towel ($6) for all your pool and beach excursions this season.

11 Inflatable Target Toss Game Set

Looking for a new pool game that can also double as a drinking game for adults? Try this Inflatable Target Toss Game Set ($5), it’s a hybrid of basketball and arcade bowling.