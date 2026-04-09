11 Best Five Below “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

Affordable Five Below finds for spring, from fashion to travel and beauty.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you go to Five Below, it’s easy to leave with a basket full of impulse buys that would spell financial ruin at any other retailer. Their consistently low prices mean you can shop with abandon, nabbing just anything and everything that brings you joy. Right now the shelves are stocked with a fresh batch of finds that hit the sweet spot between fun and functional: spring-ready fashion, travel gear, skincare dupes, and a few things you didn’t know you needed until just now. Ready to find your new favorite goodies? These are the 11 best new arrivals at Five Below hitting shelves this week.

1 Cherry Mood Light

Sometimes the vibe in a room just needs a little help, and this is the easiest $5 fix you’ll find. The Cherry Mood Light casts a soft, ambient glow in a cherry-shaped silhouette that’s equal parts cute and functional—perfect for a desk, nightstand, or shelf that needs a little personality without a full redecorating project. Pick one up for $7.

2 Flower Cups Set 4-Pack

If your glassware cabinets lack coordination, spring is the perfect time for an upgrade. The Flower Cups Set 4-Pack brings a playful floral aesthetic to your table for next to nothing—great for picnics, outdoor entertaining, or just making a Tuesday feel more festive. Four cups for the price of one coffee is a deal you don’t argue with. You’ll pay $5 for the set.

3 Solar Flare Body Butter Trio

The Solar Flare line has been going viral for a reason—it’s a dead ringer for Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream at a fraction of the price. The Solar Flare Body Butter Trio bundles three of the cocoa-and-shea-infused body butters together, so you can layer scents, stock your gym bag, or just hoard them before they sell out. If you’ve been sleeping on this $7 dupe, the trio hitting shelves is exactly the nudge you needed.

4 Retractable Leash

Dog walks deserve gear that works without the drama of a tangled, knotted cord. This Retractable Leash gives your pup the freedom to roam while keeping you in control—with a smooth retract mechanism that’s easy to operate with one hand. Compact and lightweight, it’s a great backup leash or a solid pick for a second home, travel, or gifting to a new pet parent. And, while most others will run you $15 to $25, this one’s a steal at just $5.

5 Crunchers Plush

Fans of the Olipop brand will love this cute “Olipup” dog plush, which crunches and crinkles with squishy satisfaction. The Crunchers Plush is a sensory-friendly fidget toy wrapped in an irresistibly soft exterior, making it the perfect pick for your pooch. And, at $5, it’s a low-stakes buy with high entertainment value.

6 Juniors Pointelle Shorts

Lightweight, breezy, and right on trend—the Juniors Pointelle Shorts feature a delicate knit texture that looks far more expensive than the price tag reveals. Pair them with a fitted tank for a put-together warm-weather look, or wear them as loungewear when it’s too hot for literally anything else. Either way, they’re earning their spot in the rotation this spring at just $7.

7 Faux Fur Blanket 50in x 60in

There’s always room for one more throw—especially when it’s one as soft as this Faux Fur Blanket. Measuring a generous 50 by 60 inches and delivering the kind of plush, sink-into-it softness that usually costs three times as much, you can toss it over the couch, layer it on a guest bed, or use it for outdoor movie nights when the temperature dips. Yours for $7.

8 Pink Portable Luggage Bag 20in

Travel season is here—hello, spring break!—and this bag is ready for it. The Pink Portable Luggage Bag is a 20-inch carry-friendly option in a bold pink colorway that’s easy to spot at baggage claim. It’s lightweight, practical, and priced so low at $30 that you won’t be stressed if it takes a beating.

9 Parker Beauty Co. Happy Face Pimple Patches with Case

Mighty Patch, step aside. The Parker Beauty Co. Happy Face Pimple Patches come 24 to a pack and include a reusable case—meaning these hydrocolloid spot treatments actually have somewhere to live in your bag instead of rattling around loose. They work while you sleep and come off cleanly in the morning. A 24-count set costs $5.

10 Iridescent Cosmetic Bag

Your makeup deserves a better home than a Ziploc. The Iridescent Cosmetic Bag brings a shimmery, holographic finish to an everyday essential. This kit is roomy enough to hold your go-to products, zips closed securely, and wipes clean easily. It’s the kind of travel accessory that gets compliments despite the rock-bottom price tag of $5.

11 Printed Jewelry Case

Untangling a necklace at the bottom of a suitcase is a special kind of misery that this $5 fix prevents entirely. The Printed Jewelry Case has dedicated compartments to keep rings, earrings, and necklaces organized and separated—whether you’re packing for a weekend trip or just trying to bring order to your everyday jewelry drawer. Cute print, compact size, and a price that makes it a no-brainer at $5.