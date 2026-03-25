11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week
For savvy bargain hunters, Five Below is nothing short of a treasure trove. The discount retailer’s new arrivals section is a revolving door of can’t-miss deals, from fresh spring picks to clever dupes that won’t break the bank. Ahead, shop the 11 best Five Below new items hitting shelves this week.
RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds.
1
The Crème Shop Blemish Patches
Fight blemishes at the source with The Crème Shop’s 72-Pack Cotton Candy Skin Acne Patches, formulated with hydrocolloid to draw out impurities and aloe vera to speed recovery. Or, apply one of these 72-Pack Dreamy Skin Blemish Patches before bed and let the formula work its magic overnight.
2
Tonal Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
High-quality earbuds can be pricey, but these Tonal Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($8) mimic the look and feel of Beats. They feature a built-in mic, adjustable headband, plush earcups, and a foldable design. Take your pick of eight colors.
3
Layered Notepad Set
Never let a thought slip away with this adorable Layered Notepad Set for only $4. Use it to keep track of reminders, calendar notes, to-dos, and shopping lists.
4
Hi Peach Layne Hand Sanitizer Mist
Touchland may be the “it” girl of the hand sanitizer industry—but at $10, it’s definitely a splurge. For a more budget-friendly pick, try this Hand Sanitizer Mist dupe from Hi Peach Layne. It comes in four spring-inspired scents, retailing for $3 a piece.
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5
Pet Paw Cleaner
Think of this Pet Paw Cleaner ($5) as a coir doormat for your dog. It works to gently remove dirt and debris from their paws, preventing irritation/allergies, and keeps the outdoors from being tracked inside.
6
Love Island Body Care
Inspired by the dating series Love Island, this body care line delivers a trio of glow-getting, aromatic beauty products for warmer days. Choose from irresistible scents such as Casa Colada, Villa Vanilla, and Fiji Punch.
- Love Island Spray & Slay Body Oil ($5)
- Love Island Body Lotion ($5)
- Love Island Island Breeze Body & Hair Fragrance ($5)
7
Large Ribbed Storage Bin
Available in three colors, this Large Ribbed Storage Bin ($7) is perfect for corralling cleaning supplies, backup toiletries, dog toys/pet supplies, and other miscellaneous items. Bonus: It comes with a coordinating lid.
8
Daise Very Hydrating Lip Balms
Just because winter is in the rearview mirror doesn’t mean hydrating lip care can take a backseat. Stay on top of your routine with Daise’s Very Hydrating Lip Balms ($3 each), now available in Very Vanilla and Coconut Breeze flavors.
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9
Umbrella Car Sunshade
Beat the heat and protect your interior (no scorching hot leather seats!) with the Umbrella Car Sunshade ($7), designed to keep your vehicle a cool sanctuary all season long.
10
Chalkfiti Bathtub Ducky Chalk Set
Encourage outdoor playtime with Chalkfiti’s funny Bathtub Ducky 4-Piece Chalk Set. The $5 kit comes with pink, green, yellow, and blue chalk.
11
Digital Essentials Portable Fan
Every summer—like clockwork!—I regret not having the foresight to invest in a handheld fan. So this year, I’m getting ahead of the curve and picking up this Digital Essentials Portable Fan ($3). And it’s designed with a retractable stand for hands-free use.