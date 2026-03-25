 Skip to content

11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
March 25, 2026
Fact-Checked
Including dupes for Beats, Touchland, Mighty Patch, and more.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
March 25, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For savvy bargain hunters, Five Below is nothing short of a treasure trove. The discount retailer’s new arrivals section is a revolving door of can’t-miss deals, from fresh spring picks to clever dupes that won’t break the bank. Ahead, shop the 11 best Five Below new items hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds.

1
The Crème Shop Blemish Patches

acne patches
Five Below

Fight blemishes at the source with The Crème Shop’s 72-Pack Cotton Candy Skin Acne Patches, formulated with hydrocolloid to draw out impurities and aloe vera to speed recovery. Or, apply one of these 72-Pack Dreamy Skin Blemish Patches before bed and let the formula work its magic overnight.

2
Tonal Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

light blue over-ear headphones
Five Below

High-quality earbuds can be pricey, but these Tonal Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($8) mimic the look and feel of Beats. They feature a built-in mic, adjustable headband, plush earcups, and a foldable design. Take your pick of eight colors.

3
Layered Notepad Set

patterned layered notepads
Five Below

Never let a thought slip away with this adorable Layered Notepad Set for only $4. Use it to keep track of reminders, calendar notes, to-dos, and shopping lists.

4
Hi Peach Layne Hand Sanitizer Mist

Hi Peach hand sanitizer sprays
Five Below

Touchland may be the “it” girl of the hand sanitizer industry—but at $10, it’s definitely a splurge. For a more budget-friendly pick, try this Hand Sanitizer Mist dupe from Hi Peach Layne. It comes in four spring-inspired scents, retailing for $3 a piece.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Spring Home Finds.

5
Pet Paw Cleaner

pet paw cleaner
Five Below

Think of this Pet Paw Cleaner ($5) as a coir doormat for your dog. It works to gently remove dirt and debris from their paws, preventing irritation/allergies, and keeps the outdoors from being tracked inside.

6
Love Island Body Care

Love Island body care products
Five Below

Inspired by the dating series Love Island, this body care line delivers a trio of glow-getting, aromatic beauty products for warmer days. Choose from irresistible scents such as Casa Colada, Villa Vanilla, and Fiji Punch.

7
Large Ribbed Storage Bin

off-white storage bin
Five Below

Available in three colors, this Large Ribbed Storage Bin ($7) is perfect for corralling cleaning supplies, backup toiletries, dog toys/pet supplies, and other miscellaneous items. Bonus: It comes with a coordinating lid.

8
Daise Very Hydrating Lip Balms

Daise lip balm
Five Below

Just because winter is in the rearview mirror doesn’t mean hydrating lip care can take a backseat. Stay on top of your routine with Daise’s Very Hydrating Lip Balms ($3 each), now available in Very Vanilla and Coconut Breeze flavors.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds.

9
Umbrella Car Sunshade

black car umbrella
Five Below

Beat the heat and protect your interior (no scorching hot leather seats!) with the Umbrella Car Sunshade ($7), designed to keep your vehicle a cool sanctuary all season long.

10
Chalkfiti Bathtub Ducky Chalk Set

ducky bath chalk
Five Below

Encourage outdoor playtime with Chalkfiti’s funny Bathtub Ducky 4-Piece Chalk Set. The $5 kit comes with pink, green, yellow, and blue chalk.

11
Digital Essentials Portable Fan

colorful portable fans
Five Below

Every summer—like clockwork!—I regret not having the foresight to invest in a handheld fan. So this year, I’m getting ahead of the curve and picking up this Digital Essentials Portable Fan ($3). And it’s designed with a retractable stand for hands-free use.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family