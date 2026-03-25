11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Including dupes for Beats, Touchland, Mighty Patch, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For savvy bargain hunters, Five Below is nothing short of a treasure trove. The discount retailer’s new arrivals section is a revolving door of can’t-miss deals, from fresh spring picks to clever dupes that won’t break the bank. Ahead, shop the 11 best Five Below new items hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds.

1 The Crème Shop Blemish Patches

Fight blemishes at the source with The Crème Shop’s 72-Pack Cotton Candy Skin Acne Patches, formulated with hydrocolloid to draw out impurities and aloe vera to speed recovery. Or, apply one of these 72-Pack Dreamy Skin Blemish Patches before bed and let the formula work its magic overnight.

2 Tonal Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

High-quality earbuds can be pricey, but these Tonal Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($8) mimic the look and feel of Beats. They feature a built-in mic, adjustable headband, plush earcups, and a foldable design. Take your pick of eight colors.

3 Layered Notepad Set

Never let a thought slip away with this adorable Layered Notepad Set for only $4. Use it to keep track of reminders, calendar notes, to-dos, and shopping lists.

4 Hi Peach Layne Hand Sanitizer Mist

Touchland may be the “it” girl of the hand sanitizer industry—but at $10, it’s definitely a splurge. For a more budget-friendly pick, try this Hand Sanitizer Mist dupe from Hi Peach Layne. It comes in four spring-inspired scents, retailing for $3 a piece.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Spring Home Finds.

5 Pet Paw Cleaner

Think of this Pet Paw Cleaner ($5) as a coir doormat for your dog. It works to gently remove dirt and debris from their paws, preventing irritation/allergies, and keeps the outdoors from being tracked inside.

6 Love Island Body Care

Inspired by the dating series Love Island, this body care line delivers a trio of glow-getting, aromatic beauty products for warmer days. Choose from irresistible scents such as Casa Colada, Villa Vanilla, and Fiji Punch.

7 Large Ribbed Storage Bin

Available in three colors, this Large Ribbed Storage Bin ($7) is perfect for corralling cleaning supplies, backup toiletries, dog toys/pet supplies, and other miscellaneous items. Bonus: It comes with a coordinating lid.

8 Daise Very Hydrating Lip Balms

Just because winter is in the rearview mirror doesn’t mean hydrating lip care can take a backseat. Stay on top of your routine with Daise’s Very Hydrating Lip Balms ($3 each), now available in Very Vanilla and Coconut Breeze flavors.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds.

9 Umbrella Car Sunshade

Beat the heat and protect your interior (no scorching hot leather seats!) with the Umbrella Car Sunshade ($7), designed to keep your vehicle a cool sanctuary all season long.

10 Chalkfiti Bathtub Ducky Chalk Set

Encourage outdoor playtime with Chalkfiti’s funny Bathtub Ducky 4-Piece Chalk Set. The $5 kit comes with pink, green, yellow, and blue chalk.

11 Digital Essentials Portable Fan

Every summer—like clockwork!—I regret not having the foresight to invest in a handheld fan. So this year, I’m getting ahead of the curve and picking up this Digital Essentials Portable Fan ($3). And it’s designed with a retractable stand for hands-free use.