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11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
March 17, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop skincare, outdoor games, cute drinkware, and more.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
March 17, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Retail therapy and I are the best of friends. However, to appease my wallet, I stick to discount retailers, like Five Below, where I can shop to my heart’s content while still staying within budget. Speaking of which, the chain just released a ton of new spring items. Shop cute cocktail glasses, inflatable pool games, self-tanning products, and more new arrivals hitting shelves this week at Five Below.

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals.

1
Love Island Golden Spray Tan Collection

Love Island self tanner set
Five Below

Get the same glowy skin as your favorite Love Island contestants with the show’s official Golden Spray Tan Collection ($25). The kit includes an electric tanning sprayer and three tanning solutions: Sun Kissed, Golden Hour, and Deep Dive. Plus, application tips from professionals.

2
Flower Coupe Glasses

blue and pink flower coupe glasses
Five Below

Serve your cosmos or spicy margaritas in style with these pretty Flower Coupe Glasses. The four-piece set retails for just $5 and comes with both pink and blue glasses.

3
Bass Jaxx Trailblazer LED Wireless Speaker

black portable speaker
Five Below

Bass Jaxx’s Trailblazer LED Wireless Speaker ($20) allows you to play DJ from anywhere, whether you’re hosting a backyard pool party, meeting up for a beach bonfire, or setting up a park picnic. Choose from four colors.

4
Water Table

water table
Five Below

Looking for new ways to encourage more outdoor playtime this summer? Little kids will love this Water Table ($25), which can also function as a sand tower. And good news for you: It’s lightweight and portable, making storing and setup a breeze.

RELATED: 11 Best Finds From Five Below’s New Winnie the Pooh Collection.

5
Dani Beauty By Danielle Creations Skincare

Jelly Skin skincare products
Five Below

With pool/beach season around the corner, your skin will be begging for a tall drink of water. Dani Beauty by Danielle Creations just dropped three new products to its skincare line—and everything is just $5.

For a lil’ hydro boost, use the Jelly Skin Facial Mist as the first step in your a.m./p.m. skincare routine or to set makeup. Then apply the Jelly Skin Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, which is formulated with cocoa butter, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid. Apply a pea-sized amount of the Skin Balm Overnight Repair onto your face and neck for extra moisturization.

6
Floating Bow Shelves

white bow shelves
Five Below

Maximize space with these cute Floating Bow Shelves ($5 per two-pack). They’re perfect for organizing makeup, perfumes, and jewelry.

7
Reversible Reading Blanket

pink satin reading blanket
Five Below

This Reversible Reading Blanket ($10) features a cozy faux fur side and a cooling satin side, allowing you to adjust to your mood. It’s designed like a shawl with a hood, making it easy to slip on and off.

8
Inflatable Target Toss Game Set

orange inflatable ring toss game
Five Below

Grab this Inflatable Target Toss Game Set ($5) for endless fun at the pool this summer. For adults, it’s the pool version of beer pong—just grab a six-pack of your favorite beer or spiked seltzers.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Kitchen Finds.

9
40-Ounce Hydraquench Tumblers

water bottles with French sayings
Five Below

We just spotted a dupe for the viral Stanley tumbler! Five Below’s 40-Ounce Hydraquench Tumblers ($7) come in three patterns: Bonjour Blue Stripes, Je T’aime Pink Stripes, and Ciao Yellow Stripes.

10
Inflatable Giant Bowling Set

inflatable bowling set
Five Below

Tired of soccer and kickball? Challenge your friends to a game of life-size bowling instead with this Inflatable Giant Bowling Set ($10).

11
1,000 Bricks Box Toy

1,000 bricks set
Five Below

For aspiring engineers and artists, nab this 1000 Bricks Box Toy for just $15.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more

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