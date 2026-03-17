11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop skincare, outdoor games, cute drinkware, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Retail therapy and I are the best of friends. However, to appease my wallet, I stick to discount retailers, like Five Below, where I can shop to my heart’s content while still staying within budget. Speaking of which, the chain just released a ton of new spring items. Shop cute cocktail glasses, inflatable pool games, self-tanning products, and more new arrivals hitting shelves this week at Five Below.

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals.

1 Love Island Golden Spray Tan Collection

Get the same glowy skin as your favorite Love Island contestants with the show’s official Golden Spray Tan Collection ($25). The kit includes an electric tanning sprayer and three tanning solutions: Sun Kissed, Golden Hour, and Deep Dive. Plus, application tips from professionals.

2 Flower Coupe Glasses

Serve your cosmos or spicy margaritas in style with these pretty Flower Coupe Glasses. The four-piece set retails for just $5 and comes with both pink and blue glasses.

3 Bass Jaxx Trailblazer LED Wireless Speaker

Bass Jaxx’s Trailblazer LED Wireless Speaker ($20) allows you to play DJ from anywhere, whether you’re hosting a backyard pool party, meeting up for a beach bonfire, or setting up a park picnic. Choose from four colors.

4 Water Table

Looking for new ways to encourage more outdoor playtime this summer? Little kids will love this Water Table ($25), which can also function as a sand tower. And good news for you: It’s lightweight and portable, making storing and setup a breeze.

RELATED: 11 Best Finds From Five Below’s New Winnie the Pooh Collection.

5 Dani Beauty By Danielle Creations Skincare

With pool/beach season around the corner, your skin will be begging for a tall drink of water. Dani Beauty by Danielle Creations just dropped three new products to its skincare line—and everything is just $5.

For a lil’ hydro boost, use the Jelly Skin Facial Mist as the first step in your a.m./p.m. skincare routine or to set makeup. Then apply the Jelly Skin Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, which is formulated with cocoa butter, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid. Apply a pea-sized amount of the Skin Balm Overnight Repair onto your face and neck for extra moisturization.

6 Floating Bow Shelves

Maximize space with these cute Floating Bow Shelves ($5 per two-pack). They’re perfect for organizing makeup, perfumes, and jewelry.

7 Reversible Reading Blanket

This Reversible Reading Blanket ($10) features a cozy faux fur side and a cooling satin side, allowing you to adjust to your mood. It’s designed like a shawl with a hood, making it easy to slip on and off.

8 Inflatable Target Toss Game Set

Grab this Inflatable Target Toss Game Set ($5) for endless fun at the pool this summer. For adults, it’s the pool version of beer pong—just grab a six-pack of your favorite beer or spiked seltzers.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Kitchen Finds.

9 40-Ounce Hydraquench Tumblers

We just spotted a dupe for the viral Stanley tumbler! Five Below’s 40-Ounce Hydraquench Tumblers ($7) come in three patterns: Bonjour Blue Stripes, Je T’aime Pink Stripes, and Ciao Yellow Stripes.

10 Inflatable Giant Bowling Set

Tired of soccer and kickball? Challenge your friends to a game of life-size bowling instead with this Inflatable Giant Bowling Set ($10).

11 1,000 Bricks Box Toy

For aspiring engineers and artists, nab this 1000 Bricks Box Toy for just $15.