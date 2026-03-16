11 Best Finds From Five Below’s New Winnie the Pooh Collection

You can now get your favorite cartoon bear on apparel, electronics, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For regular shoppers, it’s always exciting when your favorite store launches an exciting new collaboration or exclusive line. And this month, Disney fans will have something to look forward to at Five Below, thanks to their new Winnie the Pooh collection. You can now find everyone’s favorite jolly cartoon bear featured prominently on everything from apparel to electronics and more, all for those low prices. We’ve dug through all the offerings to pick the items we think you’ll really love. Read on for the best finds from Five Below’s new Winnie the Pooh collection.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.

1 Disney Winnie The Pooh AirPods Case

One of the problems with wireless headphones being so popular is that it can be easy to lose them (or even confuse them for someone else’s pair). Help them stand out with this Disney Winnie the Pooh AirPods Case ($5), which not only keeps your case free from scratches, dirt, and debris but can also make them easy to spot in your bag when you’re looking for them.

2 Juniors Winnie the Pooh Slippers

Even though the jolly yellow bear himself famously doesn’t have much going for himself in the way of clothing, it’s always nice to have something to keep your feet warm around the house. These Juniors Winnie the Pooh Slippers ($7) are the perfect indoor footwear for any time of year.

3 Juniors Disney Winnie The Pooh Hoodie

Temperamental weather can make dressing for spring pretty tough. Get ready for anything the elements can throw at you with this Juniors Disney Winnie the Pooh Hoodie ($15). Made from super soft and cozy material, it’s perfect for those days when it’s either just too hot or barely a bit too cold for just a t-shirt.

4 Disney Winnie The Pooh Dancing Water Speaker

Sure, your Bluetooth speaker might play your favorite music, but can it put on a show? This Disney Winnie the Pooh Dancing Water Speaker ($20) incorporates lights, splash effects, and great sound, turning any listening session into a spectacle.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Kitchen Finds.

5 Disney Winnie The Pooh Bottle

Need a way to make sure your little ones are staying hydrated? This Disney Winnie the Pooh Bottle ($5) holds 16.5 ounces and features a retractable straw, making it an easy and spill-free way to have your drink with you on the go.

6 Winnie The Pooh Duffel Bag

Whether you’re taking a quick weekend trip or just need a gym bag with a little more personality, this Winnie the Pooh Duffel Bag ($15) could be the answer for you. Besides featuring the jolly bear himself, it’s the perfect size for toting your belongings.

7 Winnie the Pooh Mini Backpack

If you want to send your kids off to school in style, you should consider this Winnie the Pooh Mini Backpack ($15). In a throwback to ’90s style, this adorable piece is slightly smaller, making it perfect for toting around essentials all day long.

8 Disney Remote Control Winnie The Pooh

Pooh may be known for taking lots of leisure time for himself, but that doesn’t mean he can’t really move when he wants to. This Disney Remote Control Winnie the Pooh ($7) is the perfect small gift for the little ones in your life. It also makes for a great cat toy!

RELATED: 13 Best Spring Items From Dolly Parton’s New Dollar General Line.

9 Juniors Disney Winnie The Pooh Strawberry Basket Graphic Tee

Shopping for kids’ clothes for spring shouldn’t have to break the bank. This Junior’s Disney Winnie the Pooh Strawberry Basket Graphic Tee ($7) is the perfect bright addition to their wardrobe, made with super soft material and featuring the friendly bear himself.

10 Disney Winnie The Pooh Strawberry Basket Graphic Tee

Don’t worry: There are still options for adults looking for Pooh apparel, too! This Disney Winnie the Pooh Strawberry Basket Graphic Tee ($5.55) features another spring-friendly strawberry patch design—and it’s perfect for coordinating outfits with your kids!

11 Disney Winnie The Pooh Neon Wall Art

Want a unique way to decorate your playroom or child’s bedroom? Look no further than this Disney Winnie the Pooh Neon Wall Art ($7), which will literally brighten up your space with an outline of everyone’s favorite friendly bear.