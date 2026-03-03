13 Best Spring Items From Dolly Parton’s New Dollar General Line

Everything is $12 or less.

Everyone’s favorite country music star just dropped a new spring home collection at Dollar General—that’s right, we’re talking about Dolly Parton. On the heels of her successful Christmas x Dollar General collaboration, the 80-year-old icon has released a new line of spring kitchenware, linens, storage containers, and decor at the discount retailer—and our top picks are all $12 or less. Keep reading to see the 13 best spring items from Parton’s new Dollar General collection.

1 Spring Measuring Cup

Time to pack away your Christmas mixing bowls and heart-shaped cookie cutters, and embrace all things spring! This floral-patterned Spring Measuring Cup ($6) is a cute place to start.

2 Butterfly Spoon Rest

Pick up this coordinating Butterfly Spoon Rest ($3), which you can keep on your kitchen counter all season long.

3 Floral Melamine Dinnerware

Dolly has your tablescape covered, too. Snag this Spring Melamine Round Dinner Plate ($2) for main entrees and desserts. The 10″ Spring Melamine Bowl ($5) is ideal for soups and chilis, while the 6″ Spring Melamine Bowl ($2) is designed for cereal and small snackies, like trial mix and crackers.

4 Spring Ceramic Pitcher

This Spring Ceramic Pitcher ($8) features a beautiful, hand-painted wildflower and butterfly pattern with pink scalloped edges. It has dual use, both as a beverage pitcher and flower vase.

5 Glass Spice Shakers

The flower and butterfly pattern continues with Parton’s Glass Spice Shakers ($3). Choose from two lid combos: Blue and lavender, or pink and fuchsia.

6 16-Ounce Spring Coffee Mugs

The collection also includes an assortment of 16-Ounce Spring Coffee Mugs, which retail for $3 a piece. Choose from floral patterns, butterflies, and inspirational quotes from Dolly herself.

7 Butterfly Ice Tray

Nothing says extra like homemade iced tea with butterfly-shaped ice cubes! “Spring-ify” your spring cocktail lineup with Parton’s Butterfly Ice Tray ($2).

8 Spring Butterfly Two-Tier Server

Crafted from natural wood with gold hardware, this Spring Butterfly Two-Tier Server ($12) is built for organizing napkins and cutlery. Alternatively, it can function as a display rack for perfume, small trinkets, and makeup.

9 Wildflower Kitchen Linens

If you’re maxed out on cabinetry space, opt for ready-to-use spring linens instead. This Spring Drying Mat ($3) is a quick-drying, plush cushion for dishes. Its wildflower pattern matches this Spring Pot Holder ($2) and Spring Dish Cloth ($2).

10 Wildflower Food Storage Container

Keep your leftovers and meal prep super fresh with this Wildflower Food Storage Container ($3), which is equipped with an airtight, snap-on lid.

11 Spring Ceramic Vase

Display your Easter bouquet or faux greenery arrangement in this gorgeous Spring Ceramic Vase ($8). It features Parton’s signature wildflower and butterfly aesthetic.

12 Spring Bird Cage

This whimsical Spring Bird Cage ($12) decor piece would look so cute on your front porch or in the bathroom with a battery-operated tealight.

13 3-Slot Storage Caddy

Get your makeup tool or desk supplies in order with this spacious 3-Slot Storage Caddy ($6). It features one of Parton’s most iconic quotes: “Wildflowers don’t care where they’re planted.”