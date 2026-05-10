7 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Discover Skims and Adidas dupes.

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If you aren’t shopping for clothing at Five Below, you are missing out. The discount store, which is basically on the top of every tween’s must-shop list, doesn’t have a huge clothing section. However, the curated selection of shoes, pajamas, t-shirts, athletic apparel, and swimwear has so many fabulous pieces, all priced unbelievably low. What should you shop for right now? I recently hit my local store and found so many must-buy items. Here are the 7 best new Five Below clothing finds I saw flying off shelves right now.

1 Adidas Short Dupes

Are you on the hunt for athletic shorts for spring and summer? I had to do a double-take to make sure this pair of striped shorts wasn’t actually Adidas, since it looks and feels so much like the designer brand. The “junior windbreaker shorts” come in a bunch of colors and are also sold online for $7.

2 The Best Bubble Bags

My daughter and all her friends are obsessed with these bubble bags, also called puffy quilted handbags. They are actually super cute, durable, and niche. Sometimes you can even find patterns. My daughter has the cherry print, and she carries it more than her Chanel and Louis Vuitton dupes.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Embellished Flip Flops

I love Valentino and Christian Louboutin flip flops. But who wants to spend hundreds of dollars on rubber flip flops that might break after a season? These Five Below flops offer a similar vibe for just $7 a pop. Each is adorably decorated and there are lots of colors and sizes to choose from.

4 Fuzzy Novelty Sleep Shorts

Kids today only want to wear the most comfortable sleepwear, and I am behind that trend. Luckily, Five Below has so many options. There was an entire section of novelty plush sleep shorts. Choose from Snoopy, Strawberry Shortcake, Scooby Doo, and more. Did I mention they spark nostalgia?

5 Summer Shirts

Get ready for warmer days ahead with new summer fashions! These women’s shirts were adorable and boxy. I love the one with the bikini, a take on the cheesy OG vacation beach store style.

6 Skims Dupe Dresses

Five Below or Skims? The store has duped one of Kim Kardashian’s trademark styles, the nightgown dress. They had pink and red colors at my store, and each was super soft and available in various sizes for $7.

7 Don’t Forget the Tee Shop

And, if you are a fan of novelty tees, is there any better place to buy them than Five Below? The store’s trademark Tee Shop, aka the wall filled with popular prints in every size and color imaginable, is such a fun place to score your new favorite t-shirt.