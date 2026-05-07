Shoppers Are Rushing to Five Below for This $25 Love Island Summer Find

Grab the viral $25 Love Island spray tan kit at Five Below before it sells out.

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Five Below is basically the 2026 version of the mall. While I used to beg my parents to take me shopping at the mall, my daughter only ever wants to go to Five Below to hunt for squishies, beauty dupes, and decor for her bedroom. I have to admit, the store has really leveled up its inventory over the past few years. While it used to focus on items under $5 and still has the majority of the store priced super low, there are also innovative, higher-ticket items that are attracting major attention. This week, one in particular is going seriously viral, and it is so unexpected. Say hello to the Love Island Golden Spray Tan Collection.

The set, which includes a spray tan gun and three shades of tanning solution, is Love Island-branded and featured on the reality show. It is selling for $25, and according to social media, it is almost impossible to find.

I first noticed the set when one of my favorite Dollar Tree influencers, Dollar Tree Dollie, aka Kim, shared about it. “SPRAY TAN KIT?! 😱 Can’t believe I found the @loveislandusa spray tan kit at @fivebelow !!! who is gonna try this?!” she captioned the post. “I want too so bad,” one of her followers commented. “Ooo those are really cute,” another added.

The Skin Girl also shared about it on TikTok. “Excited to share this find from Five Below: the Love Island spray tan machine! If you’re curious about at-home spray tans or love the Love Island aesthetic, this might be for you. I’ll be unboxing and showing you what’s inside this spray tan machine. This particular machine is linked to the Love Island theme, making it a fun novelty item. We’ll be checking out the components and giving you a look at how it operates. This could be a great way to get that sun-kissed glow without leaving home. Stay tuned for a closer look at this unique Five Below find!” she wrote.

If you aren’t into the spray tan gun, there are other items in the collection, including hand sanitizer and body scrubs. “This is not a drill: a hot new Bombshell has entered The Villa 🔥 get the NEW @loveislandusa collection at five below now!” the store captioned a post.

Styled by Brooke tested it out, and is a big fan. “The results speak for themselves, offering a glimpse into how this affordable product performs for creating that sought-after glow. For those following along, the process involved applying the 5 Below spray tan solution, and these final shots highlight the achieved color and overall look. It’s a great visual for anyone curious about at-home tanning solutions or looking for budget-friendly beauty options,” she wrote. “The journey, from application to the final reveal, has been documented to provide a comprehensive view of the product’s effectiveness. As a spray tan artist and hairstylist based in South Jersey, I’m always excited to explore new products and share my findings. This Love Island-themed challenge at 5 Below has been particularly enjoyable, offering a chance to experiment and bring you these detailed results. Keep an eye out for more beauty insights and recommendations!”