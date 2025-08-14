You Can Now Buy Hearing Aids at CVS and Walgreens—And They’re Just $98

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hearing loss can be an onerous burden to bear before you even consider the costs associated with handling the life-changing condition. According to GoodRx, the average cost of a pair of hearing aids in the U.S. ranges from $2,000 to $7,000—and most insurance plans do not cover them. But now, there’s another option. Both CVS and Walgreens are selling over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that cost less than $100.

CVS and Walgreens are selling OTC hearing aids for $98.

This week, Audien Hearing announced that its over-the-counter hearing aids are hitting shelves at CVS stores across the U.S. The company’s devices (which are FDA-registered) start in price at just $98 for their entry-level Atom One unit. Not only do they boast a 24-hour battery life and a discreet design, but they also do not require a hearing test or prescription, unlike most other devices on the market.

News of the latest expansion comes less than a week after the hearing aids arrived at Walgreens pharmacies. They’re currently available on the store’s website and mobile app, and are rolling out this month at 2,000 stores. This will more than double to 4,400 locations by mid-November, according to a press release.

This month’s drugstore additions are the latest expansion for the brand, which first launched in-store retail at Walmart in Oct. 2023.

In addition to the baseline Atom One, both Walgreens and Walmart carry the Atom Pro 2, which offers extra features such as background noise cancellation and a charging case with built-in UV cleaning lights. The premium tier product retails for $289.

A recent law change makes the hearing aids more accessible.

Audien Hearing’s expansion into the market is the result of a “final rule” issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in Aug. 2022. Thanks to bipartisan legislation passed by Congress in 2017, the agency was able to establish a new regulatory category for over-the-counter hearing aids.

The change allows customers to bypass the lengthy process of medical exams, getting a prescription, and a consultation with an audiologist before receiving their devices. Ultimately, the change aimed to reduce the cost of the typically expensive products and make them more accessible to the public amid increasing costs and continued issues with insurance coverage.

“Hearing loss is a critical public health issue that affects the ability of millions of Americans to effectively communicate in their daily social interactions,” former FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD, said in a 2022 press release announcing the final rule. “Establishing this new regulatory category will allow people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss to have convenient access to an array of safe, effective, and affordable hearing aids from their neighborhood store or online.”

So, how well do the hearing aids work?

Having an affordable, accessible hearing aid on the market will likely come as good news to customers in the market for a device. But it’s not just their pricing: The entry-level Audien Hearing products have also received some glowing reviews.

In a recent test drive, the National Council on Aging (NCOA) selected Audien as its pick for the best option in its “most affordable” category, earning an “exceptional” rating of 9.7 out of 10. They cited that the Atom One’s “sound quality is good overall,” while also commending the 45-day money-back trial period.