Shop 11 high-end looking HomeGoods summer finds, from lemon decor to chic wicker urns.

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Summer might not be officially here until June, but it has arrived at HomeGoods. I visited my local store this week, and I couldn’t believe all the amazing merchandise in the new arrivals section. From gorgeous outdoor dining and lounging sets to seasonal dishes, lamps, kitchen towels, and more, there are lots of amazing products to help refresh your home and outdoor spaces for summer. What are the hottest items of the moment? Here are 11 HomeGoods summer finds shoppers say look high-end.

1 Beachy Furniture Pieces

Whether you are decorating a beach house or are all about the beachy, refreshing vibes, there are so many great furniture pieces at the store. I loved this large console in a gorgeous seafoam green. It’s from the Nautica home collection and feels super high-end. Get it for $499.99 or pay triple for pieces that look this nice.

2 Dog Lamps with Burberry Vibes

There are so many fantastic lamps right now, but this pair of black dogs with Burberry plaid-style lampshades looks both glam and traditional. They are from Brooks Brothers, but look like they could be from an expensive boutique. Get each one for $49.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Lemons in a Rattan Vase

Clearly, lemon arrangements aren’t real, but wouldn’t it be great if they were? I love this faux piece, with branches of lemons in a rattan vase. It’s $49.99 and will brighten up any space, especially a kitchen.

4 And, These Lemon and Fish Dishes

The whole Mediterranean vibe is a serious thing this season. I like the mixture of yellow, lemons, and other fruits, with blues, including fish. There is a whole section at my store. I especially loved this fish dish, imported from Italy.

5 Really Pretty Mirrors

There were a ton of gorgeous mirrors at my store, ranging from smaller hanging ones to floor mirrors. A lot of them looked like they could be from West Elm, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, or Crate & Barrel. And, the prices were all right.

6 A Neutral Lamp

This rattan lamp with a neutral shade is gorgeous. I regret not throwing it in my cart. It looks straight out of the Serena & Lily catalog, with its natural, neutral feel. It was $69.99, but looked like it should be triple.

7 An Outdoor Patio Set

If you see an outdoor set you like at HomeGoods, buy it. The manager told me that most of the sets sell the same day they arrive at the store. This one looked like it could be from West Elm, with a nice-sized sofa, two chairs, and a table. It was $1,699.99.

8 Patriotic Kitchen Towels

I have been on the hunt for some new kitchen towels. I love swapping these out seasonally, as you can add a little festive touch to your kitchen without going overboard. There were some really pretty patriotic prints. The Lauren Ralph Lauren was my favorite.

9 And, Pretty Quilts

There were a bunch of new summer quilts. This Cupcakes & Cashmere white-and-blue heart print is super sweet. It honestly feels and looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn Kids or Teen, but it is a fraction of the price. The twin set costs $39.99.

10 A Summery Table Runner

Give your dining table a summer refresh. There is an entire aisle at my store devoted to tablecloths and runners. I loved this gauzy yellow-and-white striped runner, which adds just enough color to your indoor or outdoor table for inspired dinners.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Big Wicker Urn

Serena & Lily or HomeGoods? Nobody will ever be able to tell the difference. This giant wicker urn is the perfect home for faux or real plants. I would love to have two of these in my entryway. Get them for $59.99 each.