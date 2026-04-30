Shop the 11 best new DSW shoe finds, from Steve Madden heels to chic Birkenstock clogs.

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If you are on the hunt for fabulous footwear for spring and summer but don’t want to spend a fortune, run to DSW. The shoe store, also known as Designer Shoe Warehouse, continues to fill up with a wide range of fashionable footwear, from heels and sandals to clogs. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new DSW shoe finds flying off shelves right now.

1 Celebrity-Endorsed Steven Madden Heels

Lauren Conrad was spotted heading out to “The Today Show” in New York City in a pair of DSW’s Steve Madden Jypsey Sandals, $109.99. They also come in gold metallic, black, and a mint-green croc-print leather. “Love these shoes they’re so cute,” a shopper exclaims.

2 A Floral Print Pump

This Kelly & Katie Relira Pump features one of the prettiest floral prints, and it’s currently on clearance for $44.99. It also comes in solid colors. “Classy and comfortable pumps! These are just great for work with the perfect heel heights,” writes a shopper. “I bought these for an interview that I had coming up and they are comfortable for a pump. The beige goes with anything. These can be dressed up with a dress or pants,” another shopper writes.

3 And, You Can Get the Same Print on a Heeled Sandal

The Kelly & Katie Heather Sandal features the same floral print and the same price in a heeled sandal version that looks so Loeffler Randall. “These are both comfortable and stylish. I wore them with jeans and a skirt and they are all day comfort! True to size!” writes a shopper.

4 The Perfect Nude Heel

Jessica Simpson’s footwear line features timeless styles that look high-end for less. This Jessica Simpson Lyrik Pump is the perfect nude patent-leather heel that matches everything. It also comes in other colors, including black and pink. Get it on sale for $59.99. “These shoes are so pretty. I was looking for a classic and elegant black pump to wear all year long and I finally found what I was looking for. I highly recommended them!!” a shopper writes.

5 Patent Penny Loafers

Penny loafers are still in style. This Franco Sarto Alora Penny Loafer offers the designer look for less, a sleek, modern version of the classic. “They fit true to size and are a very classic style for work. I’m in a male dominated field, but don’t always want to dress like a dude. These are professional and classic and not too manly,” writes a shopper.

6 ALDO Crystiana Sandal

The ALDO Crystiana Sandal, $97.99, is embellished with beautiful beads and features a square-toe silhouette that pairs effortlessly with everything. The slip-on sandal is effortless chic and perfect for summer.

7 A Woven Flat Adorned with Charms

Another brand-new, super unique spring and summer style? The Steve Madden Meela Charm Flat, $119.99. With a refined raffia-woven upper with multi-colored charms dangling off and a round-toe silhouette, it is effortlessly chic and also unique.

8 A Birkenstock Clog

The Birkenstock Lutry Clog, $154.96, is a brand-new style from the comfort-oriented European footwear brand. It has a durable suede design that features a pivoting slingback strap for versatile wear. And it is paired with the brand’s trademark contoured footbed for daylong support and comfort.

9 And, This New Sorel Clog

The SOREL Roamn Platform Clog, $169.99, is an instant hit. “Get compliments all the time and I call them my daytime clompers,” writes a shopper. “Gorgeous clog. I ordered these as soon as I saw them online although I hesitated a bit with the size of the gold tackles. I am happy to say, my hesitation was unwarranted as these clogs are absolutely gorgeous “in person” and fit is very comfortable. The brown version was not available when I ordered the tan, but they look beautiful too,” writes another.

10 The Perfect and Chic Spring and Summer Rain Boot

I am obsessed with this Bogs Patch Rain Boot, the perfect version for spring and summer. The $79.99 rain boot is comfortable, waterproof, and easy to put on and take off, thanks to pull-on handles. It also has a durable sole designed for traction.

11 And, a Bejeweled Gladiator

If you want to add a little glam to your step, check out the Kenneth Cole New York Ruby Stones Gladiator Sandal, on sale for $129.99. “My new favorite shoes,” a shopper writes. “These are gorgeous and eye catching, I was weird about them hurting but they are more comfortable than I thought. Super happy with my purchase!”