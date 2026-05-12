11 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

From a Ninja blender to a 21-piece cookware set, these are the top picks right now.

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This week in Walmart’s kitchen selection, you’ll find a Ninja Detect blender with genuinely smart technology, a 21-piece ceramic cookware set under $70, and a handful of smaller finds that fill kitchen gaps without requiring a specialty store trip. There’s also something new to note: Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line now covers everything from a compact stand mixer to a 10-in-1 multi-cooker, all in the kind of matte, considered colorways that look good enough to leave out permanently.

This week’s roundup covers appliances, cookware, storage, utensils, and a kitchen mat set—something for nearly every corner of the kitchen. If you’re refreshing your kitchen for the season, these are the top eleven finds worth knowing about right now.

1 7.5-Inch Ceramic Salad Bowls—Set of 4

If Walmart is associated with mass-produced home goods, these colorful Japanese irregular-shape ceramic bowls come as an unlikely offering. At 7.5-inches, they hold 24 ounces of salad, pasta, soup, ramen, or popcorn—versatile enough to replace multiple bowl types in a single purchase. The set of four is $19.99.

2 Beautiful 3.5 Qt Stand Mixer—Black Sesame by Drew Barrymore

The Beautiful 3.5 Qt Stand Mixer features a 300-watt mixing system, 12 optimal speed settings from stir to fast beating, a tilt-head design for easy ingredient adding, and comes with a coated metal flat beater, dough hook, and stainless steel balloon whisk—all accessories dishwasher safe and BPA free. This Beautiful 3.5 Qt Stand Mixer in Black Sesame is the compact version for smaller kitchens, with a similarly minimal price point of $74.96.

3 Thyme & Table 5-Piece Ceramic Measuring Bowl Set

A five-piece ceramic measuring bowl set is both a functional tool and a countertop accent—and this one has an especially charming look. With slight but intentional imperfections, this Thyme & Table ceramic measuring bowl set brings a warm, handmade aesthetic to a practical kitchen purchase. The set is $19.97.

4 Ninja Detect Kitchen System Power Blender + Processor—TB400

The Ninja Detect Kitchen System TB400 features BlendSense Auto-Detect Technology that automatically senses ingredients and adjusts blending speed and time for perfectly smooth results, a 1700-watt peak motor, a 72-oz pitcher for large batches, a 64-oz food processor bowl for chopping and dough, and two 24-oz single-serve cups. This Ninja Detect TB400 is $199.99.

5 Beautiful 3.0 Qt Air Fryer Touchscreen—Thyme Green by Drew Barrymore

A 3-quart air fryer is the right size for one to two people—compact enough to fit on a counter without dominating it, capable enough to handle everything from vegetables to chicken to reheated leftovers. This Beautiful 3.0 Qt Air Fryer in Thyme Green has a touchscreen interface and the matte finish that makes the Beautiful line visually distinctive. The price—$31.97—also sets it apart from competitors.

6 Beautiful 10-in-1 6 Qt Electric Multi-Cooker—White Icing by Drew Barrymore

Next, we’ve got a 10-in-1 multi-cooker replaces a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and several other appliances in a single countertop unit. This Beautiful 10-in-1 6 Qt Electric Multi-Cooker in White Icing brings that versatility to a price point and aesthetic that makes it a genuinely appealing kitchen investment. It’s $79.83.

7 Beautiful 4-Piece Kitchen Towel Set—Blue

Looking for a small upgrade that makes a kitchen feel more pulled-together without requiring any renovation? Consider this four-piece kitchen towel set in coordinated colors. These Beautiful kitchen towels in blue carry the line’s clean, considered aesthetic into an everyday-use item that gets replaced regularly anyway. The set is $8.39.

8 Stusgo 24-Pack Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids

A 24-pack of glass food storage containers with airtight, leakproof lids covers meal prep, leftovers, and lunch packing across three sizes—without the plastic concerns that come with standard food storage. These Stusgo glass food storage containers are BPA-free and reusable. The 24-piece set is $29.65.

9 VAVSEA 8-Piece Teak Wood Cooking Utensil Set

A teak wood utensil set is a kitchen upgrade that looks immediately better than a standard nylon or plastic set and holds up longer under regular use. This VAVSEA 8-piece teak wooden spoon and utensil set is heat resistant, non-scratch on nonstick surfaces, and sturdy enough for daily cooking use. The set is $29.99.

10 BERTHMEER 2-Piece Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug Set

Anti-fatigue kitchen mats are the floor upgrade that makes standing at the sink or stove noticeably more comfortable—a small change that pays off every single day. This BERTHMEER 2-piece anti-fatigue kitchen mat set includes two sizes—17.3×47 inches and 17.3×30 inches—with a waterproof, non-slip construction. The set is $29.99.

11 Astercook 21-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

Whether you love to cook or you’re looking to lighten the burden of making daily meals, getting the right cookware can be just the right upgrade. This 21-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set with detachable handles is a space-saving solution for small kitchens—the handles remove for oven use and compact storage, and the ceramic coating means no PFAS and easy cleanup. This Astercook 21-piece ceramic cookware set in Cream White is induction-ready and stackable. The full set is $69.99.