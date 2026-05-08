Shop 11 Walmart finds that look like West Elm, from fluted tables to boucle beds.

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It’s been a good year in the Walmart home decor section. Every time I go onto social media, I see endless posts and videos about how amazing the store’s selection has been in recent months. From small decorations, including lamps and mirrors, to large pieces of furniture, such as dining tables and bed frames, there are so many designer-looking items for less. They even have tons of things that look like they are from West Elm, but are priced true to Walmart. Here are 11 Walmart summer finds that look like West Elm for less.

1 This Gorgeous Coffee Table

The Melli Storage Coffee Table from West Elm, $799, is the perfect mid-century piece that doubles as storage. You can’t tell me that the Round Coffee Table with Sliding Tambour Door, $100, and one-eighth of the price, isn’t a near-perfect dupe of the designer.

2 A Swivel Chair

West Elm is famous for its selection of swivel chairs, which are super mid-century. This Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Accent Chair, Cream Linen, $278, is a gorgeous and more affordable option. It comes in a few color options. “This swivel accent chair is perfect for our family room. It is comfortable, supportive, and the swivel is smooth and quiet. The size is just right without taking up too much space, yet it still feels substantial. The fabric feels soft and durable, and the chair looks far more expensive than it is. It was easy to set up and feels very sturdy. It adds both style and function to the room. We are very happy with this purchase and would highly recommend it,” a shopper writes.

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3 And, This Office Chair

Looking for an office chair to get the West Elm look in your workspace? The Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Office Chair, Ochre, $125, is perfect. “This chair is surprisingly comfortable and looks great in my room. It slides easily. Great buy. We are considering buying a couple more for the kitchen,” writes a shopper.

4 A Fluted Dining Table

Bring the mid-century vibe into your dining room with the Better Homes & Gardens Lillian Fluted Round Expandable Dining Table, $268. “Perfect chic family table,” writes a shopper. “Perfect table for the family! The height is perfect and it looks very glam. Style is very mid century modern and super chic. I love the design and it came well packaged to ensure there is no damage during transit. It the perfect size for our family of four with room to spare for course. The color is a light teak and would go great with any color palette. I’m in love with this table!!!”

5 An Upholstered Bed

West Elm beds usually feature clean lines and mid-century styling. This 4 Ever Winner Kingsize Bedframe, with a boucle fabric, is a deal, starting at $125 for a twin. “Arrived quickly and in excellent condition. Easy to put together, my husband did it by himself, he’s 62. We love the bed, the looks and the price. I did a lot of research on this kind of bed and this one had it all!!” writes a shopper.

6 A Fluted Dresser

The Laintene Fluted Dresser is 53 inches wide, features six fluted drawers, and comes in black, dark grey oak, natural, and white oak. A similar style at West Elm costs $1,899, a lot more than the $210 at Walmart! “This Laintene Fluted Nightstand is the perfect blend of style and modern functionality. I was instantly attracted to the elegant, hand-carved water ripple detailing, which gives it a beautiful organic, boho texture while still maintaining clean, modern lines. The natural finish is rich and high-quality, truly elevating the aesthetic of my bedroom. The smart charging station is the feature I didn’t know I needed!” writes a shopper.

7 A Ceramic Jug Vase

There are also smaller decorative items with West Elm vibes, like this Better Homes & Gardens 8″ Black Ceramic Jug Vase, $5.74. “Looks very expensive, price is unbelievable for this stunning vase. Well made and very sturdy. Highly recommend. You will love it also!” writes a shopper.

8 An Arched Full-Length Mirror

This Gianna Arched Full-Length Mirror is another West Elm dupe. “Absolutely STUNNING mirror!!!” a shopper writes. “From the moment I took it out of the box, I could tell it was of great quality. The aluminum alloy frame feels sturdy and well-made, yet still sleek and modern. The black finish is so versatile and it blends beautifully with my decor and adds a sophisticated touch to the room. The size is PERFECT. It gives a full, head-to-toe view without taking up too much space, and it actually makes the room feel bigger and brighter by reflecting natural light. I love the standing design. Plus, it’s easy to move around if needed, but also feels very stable and secure when in place. It has a little easel mechanism in the back that lets you know it’s locked. The reflection is crystal clear which I was extremely curious about because the price is 🤩🤩 affordable! I’m so grateful to have found such a good quality product at such a great low price.”

9 A Metal Table Lamp

Shoppers swear that this Modway Destiny Glass and Metal Table Lamp is as high-quality as name-brand alternatives. The orb shape is very similar to West Elm’s mid-century styling, and the frosted finish definitely gives it that 1950s feel.

10 A Boucle Ottomon

Boucle is a trademark West Elm textile. This Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Waterfall Boucle Ottoman is an affordable lookalike. “These are incredibly high end. Everyone asks about them. They have stood up to my dog and kid and been used daily for 3 months and still look brand new. Cannot say enough great things. Just stunning,” writes a shopper.

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11 And, This Desk Lamp

The Better Homes & Gardens 17.5″ Frosted Globe Desk Lamp with USB Ports, Brass, $67.63, is another favorite. “This lamp is beautiful. It is the perfect size behind my sofa for ambient lighting in the evening when the overhead lights are too harsh. I love the frosted globe that diffuses the light as well. The brass finish is a pretty shade of gold,” writes a shopper.