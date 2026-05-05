Shop the 5 best Dollar Tree beauty dupes, from Sol de Janeiro lip butter to Glow Recipe blush.

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If you haven’t gotten the memo, Dollar Tree is basically the new Sephora, Ulta, Walmart, and Amazon, especially when it comes to beauty and skincare dupes. Dupes are basically the new name brand, according to my tween daughter, who actually enjoys hunting for the less expensive but nearly identical products rather than paying full price at other stores. Right now, there are so many hot designer alternatives in the beauty aisle of your local store. Here are 5 new Dollar Tree beauty items that are up to $20 cheaper than Walmart and Amazon.

1 Jeffree Star Foundation Dupe

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about the $1 JEFFREE STAR FOUNDATION,” which retails for $22. “I can’t believe my @dollartree restocked the viral jeffree star matte foundation from @prolux_cosmetics !! Have you guys tried this yet?! ” she captioned the post. “I got one and I love it!!” a shopper commented. “Best foundation and super affordable,” another added.

2 Peptide Skincare Dupe

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about peptide skincare. “$1.25 SKINCARE PEPTIDES?! 💎😍 Ok i’m freaking out over this unreal @dollartree copper pep serum from Skin Nutritions!! everyone on my tik tok went crazy when i posted this! this ingredient has been trending for a bit now all over social media and you can find this at @dollartree for only $1.25! it makes my skin super glowy and it’s great for anti aging! who’s going to try it?!” she wrote. “They have a whole new copper peptide line too!” a follower commented.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Truly Beauty Body Oil Shimmer Dupe

Dollar Tree Dollie shared a dupe for Truly Beauty Body Oil Shimmer. “BEST DT BEAUTY DUPE?! ok @dollartree came out with these gorgeous body oil shimmers that look just like @trulybeauty for only $1.25!!! 💕 the packaging?! just stunning!!! the scents are vanilla cake and creme brulee!!! which one did you choose?” she wrote.

4 Sol De Janeiro Lip Dupes

Krista Brusso shared some Sol de Janeiro dupes at Dollar Tree. While the store has always carried cheaper alternatives to the spray and body cream, there is now one for the popular lip butter, and it comes in various scents. “Luxury dupe new finds,” she captioned the post.

5 Glow Recipe Blush Dupe

If you like Glow Recipe but can’t afford the amazing brand, Dollar Tree is the next best thing. Its Alexis Simone shared about a new dupe. “SEND THIS TO YOUR BESTIE THAT LOVES @dollartree BECAUSE THEY DUPED GLOW RECIPE😳?! We had to try these out together!! Which shade is your favorite?!” she wrote.