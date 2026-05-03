7 Best New Dollar Tree Living Room Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

Shop the 7 best Dollar Tree living room finds, from viral scalloped baskets to chic mirrors.

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No, you aren’t going to find a sprawling sectional, coffee table, or giant floor lamps at Dollar Tree. But America’s favorite thrifty chain does have a lot of great items to improve the look and function of your living room. From wall shelves and mirrors to candlesticks and blankets, there are so many great accent pieces, most of them between $1.25 and $5. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree living room finds.

1 The Popular Floating Shelf

The Floating Shelf, available in white and black, has been a shopper favorite for years. At other stores, you will spend at least $20 for inexpensive floating shelves. But at Dollar Tree, they are just $1.25 each. Shoppers add their own touch. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one writes.

2 The New Viral Scalloped Baskets

I have seen a bunch of influencers share about these gorgeous Scalloped Rush Baskets. They come in assorted color options, each of them tipped in a different pastel. They look like they are from Pottery Barn Kids or another name brand and are perfect for organizing in style. And, they are just $5.00 each.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Wall Mirrors

Another sneaky good deal that design-savvy buyers approve of? The Rectangular Beveled Mirror is available in various tones, including gold and black. “I bought 6 of these from my local store. They have a plastic frame but are lovely. I mounted them on a board, together in 2 rows. They look very classy and help my space seem larger. I really like how they look,” writes a shopper.

4 Sleek Candlesticks

If you are looking for the perfect sleek yet simple, farmhouse-friendly candleholder, this Black Iron Candle Holder, available in various sizes, looks so bougie for less. People also customize them with paint. “I spray painted them gold for a baby shower, so cheap and great for the price. I also used dollar trees led candle sticks, table cloth, and their glass vase. Best diy project ive done so far!” a shopper writes.

5 Or, These Pillar Candle Holder

You should also consider these gorgeous Stoneware Pillar Candle Pedestals, 4.5×3.5 in, shockingly just $1.25 each. “These are so nice looking. I love they come in white and black. I will be using a few for tiered candle holders or to hold other things. I would order again,” writes a shopper. “Love these!! I actually made pedestal vases out of these (used these as the bases). Would love to be able to buy some more but now I can’t find them anywhere and you can’t order them online,” another adds.

6 Scented Pillar Candles

Infuse scent into your living spaces with the Luminessence Vanilla-Scented Pillar Candle, $1.25. “I’ve been using these candles for a few years now they’re definitely my favorite they burn a long time they have a good scent they’ll even keep you warm My problem is finding a hold of that can hold them securely but Dollar tree always figures me out,” a shopper writes.

7 Pretty Throw Blankets

Grab a bunch of throw blankets, but make them glow-in-the-dark! Dollar Tree has super fun Glow-in-the-Dark Printed Plush Throw Blankets for $6 each, available in various colors. “I bought the controller blanket for my brother and safe to say he loves it. It glows in the dark and its pretty cool,” writes a shopper.