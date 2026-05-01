Shop 11 new Dollar Tree decor finds, from viral Anthropologie dupes to chic rope baskets.

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When was the last time you shopped at Dollar Tree? If it’s been a while, now is the time to make a trip. The store, where most items hover around $1.25, is filling up with so many frugal and fantastic finds for your home. From easy and simple DIYs to ready-to-go decorations, you won’t want to miss these great items. What should you shop for this week, according to our favorite shopping influencers? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Hanging Jellyfish Decorations Made From Bowls

Raven Elyse shared an amazing decoration she made. “DIY jellyfish decor using my favorite thing… dollar tree bowls!! 🪼🫧 This is just the beginning!” she wrote in the caption. Her followers were obsessed with the “Under the Sea” themed birthday decor. “Omg this is sooo adorable !!!” one wrote. “We’re here for all the whimsyyyy!! This theme is going to be so good,” another added.

2 A Bright and Cheery Summer Craft

Another influencer shared a bright and cheery summer craft. “You have to try the Dollar Tree DIY summer craft! If you find the dollar tree lemon picks in the floral section, let me know what crafts you’ve made with them!” they captioned the post. “I love it! I guess I gotta make one now lol,” a follower commented. “Thanks this is so adorable!” another added.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Faux Cake DIY

Positive Little Mama shared a DIY that looks good enough to eat. “You’re gonna love this Dollar Tree DIY 🤍 I’m absolutely obsessed with how this one turned out! It comes together so quick & easy, yet looks so high end & elevated. & that adorable heart shaped faux cake? It looks & feels real is the cutest!” they captioned the post. “That’s so cute!” commented a follower.

4 A Railing Garland Made with Dollar Tree Pool Noodles

Grab some pool noodles and faux flowers from Dollar Tree and decorate your railing. “Dollar tree + a Leatherman… trust me🌸 I did not expect this to turn out this pretty! And the little saw blade on the Leatherman cut the pool noodle like butter,” The Jessi Mitch shared. “I love how easy this was to do and the impact it made!” Her followers loved it. “The whimsy my stairs needed,” one commented.

5 Dupes of the Viral Anthro Cups

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about viral cups. “$1.50 ANTHRO CUPS AT DT?! 😍🍒 ok @dollartree we see youuuu saving us so much $$ with the trends!! 👀 just look at these absolutely adorable anthropologie icon inspired charm glass cups 🤯 !!!! i’m so obsessed! which one do you need asap?!” she captioned the post.

6 And, MacKenzie-Childs Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared MacKenzie-Childs dupes for $1.50. “Wow! @dollartree does it again! 💕 these gorgeous checkered plates and glass cups are actually a spot on lookalike for the $180 mackenzie child kitchenware! they look gorgeous as a table setting! which color are you picking up?!” she wrote.

7 A DIY Mason Jar Soap Dispenser

Liz Fenwick DIY made a mason jar soap dispenser with mason jars and a soap dispenser lid, both purchased at Dollar Tree. “Run to Dollar Tree and try this DIY! ❤️ This soap dispenser turned out so cute and only took two steps! What do you think?” she wrote.

8 A Cake Cover Using a Knob and Bowl

If you add a knob to the bottom of a Dollar Tree bowl, you will have a gorgeous cake cover. “No one will believe this is Dollar Tree,” Liz Fenwick DIY writes. “Get the look of a cake cover with a $1.25 bowl and a knob! Add a little E6000, let it dry, and you’ve got a high-end look for less.”

9 A Great Organization Hack

Liz Fenwick DIY shared a brilliant “Dollar Tree organization hack!” using Dollar Tree items. “These acrylic drawers + bamboo cutting boards turned into the prettiest organizer. 😍 Perfect for purse essentials, beauty items, or office supplies!” she captioned the post. “Truly amazing!” wrote a follower. “What a great hack!” added another.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Bougie Looking Rope Baskets

Liz Fenwick DIY also shared some bougie baskets that come in a few shapes, sizes, and colors. “This Dollar Tree find is going VIRAL! 🤩 $5 rope baskets with the prettiest scalloped detail! Gray or green… which one are you grabbing?” she captioned the post.

11 And, Summer Decor

Dollar Tree Ideas shared about a fun and fruity summer collection with lots of fruit. “Dollar Tree’s summer collection is totally giving Target vibes!! I wasn’t expecting the colors, patterns, trays & party stuff to drop this early and be SO CUTE! If you’re hosting this summer, you need to check your Dollar Tree ASAP,” they captioned the post.