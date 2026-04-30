11 Best Marshalls “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Right Now

Shop Marshalls' new arrivals in fashion and home at low prices.

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Whether you’re updating your closet or giving your home a seasonal lift, Marshalls has plenty to get you in a sunny-state-of-mind. The new arrivals section is packed with women’s fashion from celebrity brands like Rachel Zoe and House of Harlow 1960, along with home finds from SMEG and Tommy Bahama—and all at wallet-friendly prices. Here are 11 of the best new arrivals to shop at Marshalls right now.

1 Green Striped Comforter Set

Made from percale cotton, the Martha Stewart Green Striped Comforter Set ($80) is breathable and lightweight by nature—making it a smart choice for spring/summer and anyone who runs hot. Its soft pastel pattern complements neutral tones or can be styled with gold, navy, and deeper greens for added contrast.

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2 Tie-Front Mesh Swim Cover-Up

Get ready for pool and beach season with this cute Tie-Front Mesh Swim Cover-Up ($20). It’s designed with bell sleeves, side slits, and a plunging neckline that can be worn open or closed.

3 Crochet Floppy Hat

Complete your cabana look with this Crochet Floppy Hat ($20). It has a delicate scalloped trim and conveniently folds for easy travel.

4 SMEG 5-Quart ’50s Retro Stand Mixer

Now’s your chance to snag the SMEG 5-Quart ’50s Retro Stand Mixer for only $450, a $150 discount from market price. The do-everything mixer comes equipped with a stainless steel bowl, 10 speed settings, and an accessory port that’s compatible with whisks, beakers, and dough hooks.

5 Jelly Mule Sandals

Jelly footwear is one of the many ’90s fashion trends making a comeback this season, and these Jelly Mule Sandals ($15) capture the style perfectly. The slip-ons have cork footbeds and patterned outsoles for added traction.

6 Woven Clutch with Handle

This Woven Clutch with Handle ($25) from Nicole Richie‘s House of Harlow 1960 brand is the perfect companion for date nights and Sunday brunch with the girls. It has a spacious main compartment for your wallet, sunglasses, lip gloss, and keys, along with a hinged closure and top handle.

7 Large Floral Storage Bin

Stylishly conceal pet supplies, kids toys, spare bathroom linens, and more in this pretty Large Floral Storage Bin ($17). It has an open top and reinforced carrying handles for easy gab-and-go access.

8 Linen Floral Maxi Dress

Thanks to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we are in a Rachel Zoe renaissance, and this Linen Floral Maxi Dress ($40) from her eponymous label deserves a permanent spot in your summer wardrobe. It features a square neckline, adjustable straps, smocked back, and tiered skirt.

RELATED: 11 Marshalls Spring Shoes That Are Selling Fast.

9 Backpack Reclining Beach Chair

Tommy Bahamas’ Backpack Reclining Beach Chair ($50) is a hot commodity and tends to sell out fast once summer hits, so get yours now! It’s designed with adjustable padded backpack straps, a dry storage pocket, insulated beverage holder, hardwood armrests, and five-position reclining.

10 Drawstring Linen Shorts

Keep cool and comfy all season long in these Drawstring Linen Shorts ($25). They have a stretchy, high-rise waistband and side pockets.

11 Wood Round Scalloped Table with Shelf

This Wood Round Scalloped Table with Shelf ($200) would make for a decorative side table, bathroom pedestal, or nightstand. It offers dual storage and the raised edges prevent items from toppling over.