Shop the 11 best Marshalls home decor finds this week, from throw pillows to chic woven consoles.

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Have you been making weekly trips to your local Marshalls? If not, you are seriously missing out, especially if you are looking for home decorations. From indoor items like bedding sets, lamps, and even large furniture items to outdoor decor and planters, you will be shocked by what you will find at the store. And, many of the items are over half off the current retail price. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Marshalls home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Spring Sheet Sets

There are so many stunnning sheet sets hitting stores now. You can’t go wrong with any of the Laura Ashley styles, which are high-quality bedding sets in gorgeous prints at the lowest prices. This LAURA ASHLEY Cotton Floral Sheet Set starts at just $34.99 for a twin and goes up to $49.99 for a queen. It has serious LoveShackFancy vibes and comes with pillowcases.

2 Floral Embroidery Pillows

Inexpensive throw pillows are always on my Marshalls shopping list, as they are an easy and wallet-friendly way to refresh your space. This week, I found these bright and cheery MOSS & WILLOW 18×18 Striped Floral Embroidery Pillows, just $24.99 each. I love the yellow hue, floral embroidery, and ruffle trim, giving it a bougie look.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Woven Console Table Set That Is So Serena & Lily

This SAGEBROOK HOME 3pc Woven Console Table With Two Side Tables Set is just $499.99, but it looks like a set that would cost thousands at the Serena & Lily store. The natural fiber table and two smaller tables are basically three for the price of one, and will look sensational anywhere you put them.

4 A Scalloped Side Table

This blue HOWARD ELLIOTT 22×20 Solid Wood Round Scalloped Table With Shelf, $199.99 is also giving serious Serena & Lily. I found the exact same table on Wayfair, but at a far higher price. It is selling for more than double, $429 at the online retailer.

5 A Wall Mounted Headboard

Are you shopping for a dorm room or a kid’s room? There are gorgeous headboards at Marshalls that have Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teens written all over them. Get the LILLIAN AUGUST Wall Mounted Extra Large Twin Headboard for just $199.99. It features piped, scalloped edging and a bougie floral print.

6 The Most Preppy Wall Art

This OLIVER 60×14 Half Boho Cheetah Surfboard Wall Art is at Marshalls for just $69.99, and it is so preppy, as my tween daughter would say. I love the maximalist-meets-beach-house vibe it is giving. The truly unique piece is a conversation starter for sure.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 This Dresser That Looks Restoration Hardware

Restoration Hardware is at Marshalls. Not really, but in spirit with this STYLECRAFT 71in Toscana 7 Drawer Dresser. It looks just like the RH dresser I paid thousands for in my guest room. However, the price of the massive piece of bedroom furniture is significantly less, just $899.99.

8 Fun Table Lamps

If you are on the hunt for a super fun table lamp, run to Marshalls. You never know what you might find in the lighting aisle. Right now, you can get this CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 24.5in French Bulldog Table Lamp for just $39.99, a must-buy for Frenchie owners.

9 A Designer Looking Console

Restoration Hardware or Ballard Designs? Neither. You can get this gorgeous CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 69in Wood Charleston Console Table at Marshalls. The accent piece features two drawers and a shelf, with attention-grabbing spindle legs that lend it a refined look. Get it for $399.99.

10 Coastal Bedding

Marshalls is winning in the bedding department with tons of coastal-inspired finds. I love this BLUEBELLGRAY Seaside Stripe Quilt Set, starting at $49.99. It comes with a quilt and sham that look super high-end. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to find the same set in your local beach town boutique.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Braded Outdoor Planter

Martha Stewart’s summer outdoor collection is so incredibly stunning this season. Outdoor tables and chairs, lounge sets, and random decor? Sign me up. And there are tons of planters, including this MARTHA STEWART 14.5in Braided Woven Outdoor Planter, one of my favorites, for just $29.99.