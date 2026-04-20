11 Best New Marshalls Finds Shoppers Say Won’t Stay in Stock

Shop the 11 best Marshalls finds, from a burled accent table to designer furniture dupes.

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Have you been to Marshalls recently? The discount store is overflowing with so many designer home-worthy finds, it’s honestly shocking. There is no section I am more impressed with than the home goods section. From coffee table books and random decor to actual pieces of furniture, there are tons of high-quality items at rock bottom prices. From designer brands to name-brand dupes for less, you never know what you might find. The only bad news? The best items are selling out fast. Here are 11 Marshalls finds shoppers say won’t stay in stock.

1 A Gorgeous Console Table with Chairs

Serena & Lily or Marshalls? This SAGEBROOK HOME 3pc Woven Console Table With Two Side Tables Set is just $499.99, but it looks like a set that would cost thousands at a designer store. The natural fiber table and stools will look sensational anywhere you put it, though I envision it as an entryway piece.

2 A De Gournay Book

Coffee table books always double as decor, especially when they’re devoted to it. If you know anything about wallpaper, you have probably heard of this legendary British design house that is the focus of the De Gournay book. Read about and see pictures of the stunning hand-painted chinoiserie and botanical wallpapers for $39.99.

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3 Cheetah Surfboard Wall Art

I can’t believe this OLIVER 60×14 Half Boho Cheetah Surfboard Wall Art is at Marshalls and just $69.99. I love the maximalist-meets-beach-house vibe it is giving. The truly unique piece is a conversation starter for sure.

4 A Burled Accent Table

Again, is this really Marshalls, or are we shopping at a high-end furniture boutique? The wavy-burled accent table has an organic wavy silhouette and has a burled wood grain that gives it a warmth that spring calls for without leaning on florals or pastels to get there. I am not sure how it is priced at just $99.99.

5 A Restoration Hardware Looking Dresser

When I saw this STYLECRAFT 71in Toscana 7 Drawer Dresser, I had to do a serious double-take. Why? It looks just like the Restoration Hardware dresser in my guest room. However, the price of the massive piece of bedroom furniture is significantly less, just $899.99.

6 A Floral Vanity Stool

I love Liliian August because the pieces give off Serena & Lily and LoveShackFancy vibes for less. This Kiki accent chair, with its pleated skirt and fabulous floral prints, has a romantic and feminine feel without being fussy. And, the pivotal piece is priced at $249.99.

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7 A Gorgeous Console Table with Spindle Legs

Another piece that looks like it is from the Restoration Hardware or Ballard Designs catalog? This CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 69in Wood Charleston Console Table. The accent piece features two drawers and a shelf, with attention-grabbing spindle legs that lend it a refined look. Get it for $399.99.

8 An Expensive Looking Bar Stool

This LILLIAN AUGUST 18.5×35 Upholstered Seat Counter Stool features an upholstered seat in a white linen look, paired with a high-quality wood frame that gives it an overall expensive look. However, each one costs under $150, so a set of four would be around $600, about the price of a single bar stool from Restoration Hardware or Pottery Barn.

9 And, An Upholstered Bench

I love a pretty end-of-bed bench, which can add an interior designer-looking finish to your sleeping space. The LILLIAN AUGUST 61in Cleo Storage Bench, $299.99, looks straight out of a Pottery Barn catalog. Not only will it upgrade the look of your bedroom, but it will also add a place to stash some of your items.

10 Pretty Rugs

Want an expensive-looking rug that looks like Pottery Barn? Gravitate toward natural fibers like jute over synthetic alternatives. This LOLOI 8×10 Jute Blend Striped Weatherstaff Area Rug is $349.99, but if you ordered it from Pottery Barn, it would probably be $1,000 more.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 A Striped Quilt Set

There are lots of great quilts for summer at Marshalls, including this BLUEBELLGRAY Seaside Stripe Quilt Set, starting at $49.99. It comes with a quilt and sham that look super high-end. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to find the same set in a really bougie beach town linens store.