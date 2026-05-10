11 Best New Walmart Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the best new Walmart finds right now, from a Dash & Albert rug to a Hisense Mini-LED TV.

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Walmart’s current new arrivals section is doing something interesting: a $4.97 Drew Barrymore glass jar sits a few clicks away from a $278 Hisense 4K Mini-LED TV, and both are legitimately worth consideration. That’s the range that makes Walmart’s rotating new arrivals worth checking regularly—home decor, tech, fashion, baby gear, craft tools, and fitness finds in one place at prices that span every budget.

This week’s selection covers eleven categories with something for nearly everyone. From a limited-edition pink Singer sewing machine to a machine-washable rug from Dash & Albert, here are the top finds flying off shelves at Walmart right now.

1 Dash & Albert Japanese Poppy Machine Washable Rug

Dash & Albert makes some of the most consistently well-reviewed washable rugs available, and the Japanese Poppy pattern is a strong example of why the brand has such a following. This Dash & Albert Japanese Poppy washable rug has earned a 4.7-star rating, and brings a colorful, botanical print to a 2×3 format that works in an entryway, kitchen, or bathroom. The machine-washable construction means it can actually handle daily use, and best of all, it’s just $44.

2 Beautiful Smoke Grey Ribbed Glass Lidded Jar by Drew Barrymore

The Beautiful ribbed glass lidded jar by Drew Barrymore features a sleek ribbed glass texture with a secure lid, and works as a decorative accent for shelves, countertops, or coffee tables. At just $4.97, it has both vintage appeal and practical pull, a combination that means you’ll be glad you got one.

3 Time and Tru Midi Henley Dress

A midi henley dress is one of those warm-weather silhouettes that works across a wide range of occasions—casual enough for a weekend afternoon, put-together enough for a dinner out. This one from Time and Tru brings the henley neckline detail to a longer, more versatile length that works with sandals, sneakers, and flats alike. It’s $22.98.

4 Chheart 15.6-Inch Laptop

A Windows 11 Pro laptop with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD priced at under $260? That’s a solid option for everyday computing tasks—browsing, word processing, video calls, and light work—at a budget you can work with. This Chheart 15.6-inch laptop includes WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

5 Free Assembly Men’s Embroidered Snapback Hat

This Free Assembly embroidered snapback in beige is a warm-weather accessory that pairs naturally with shorts, jeans, and everything in between. Its snapback, embroidered logo, and green satin under-visors all elevate a basic hat into something worth noticing. It’s $9.98.

6 Wonder Nation Baby Boy Sleeveless Overall Romper

A sleeveless overall romper is the ultimate warm-weather baby outfit: one piece, easy to put on and take off, and cute enough that it handles every summer occasion from a park trip to a family photo. This Wonder Nation sleeveless overall romper comes in sizes 0–3M through 24M and is $12.98.

7 Hisense 50″ M7 Series Mini-LED 4K Smart TV

The Hisense 50″ M7 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV delivers MiniLED brightness with finely tuned contrast, Dolby Vision and Atmos for immersive picture and sound, and an AI 4K Upscaler that uses deep-learning models to reconstruct detail and reduce noise in lower-resolution content. This Hisense 50M7QG 2026 model runs Google TV and has a native 165Hz refresh rate. It’s $278.

8 Xtrm 10-Pack Silicone Bands

Silicone watch bands wear out, and having a 10-pack on hand means never being stuck with a frayed or broken band. These Xtrm silicone bands are a practical accessory find for anyone who wears a smartwatch daily and goes through bands regularly. At $14.88 for ten, the per-band cost makes this an obvious stock-up purchase.

9 Cricut Joy 2 Starter Bundle

The Cricut Joy 2 is the compact cutting machine designed for quick, small-scale projects—custom labels, cards, iron-ons, and personalized gifts that take minutes rather than hours. This Cricut Joy 2 Starter Bundle includes materials and accessories to get started immediately. At $114, it’s the most accessible entry point into the Cricut ecosystem.

10 Uxcell Adjustable Canvas Chef Apron

A canvas apron with adjustable straps is a kitchen and grilling essential that holds up to regular use in a way that lightweight alternatives don’t. This Uxcell adjustable canvas chef apron is sized at 27×34 inches—substantial coverage for kitchen and BBQ use—and works for men and women. It’s $36.49.

11 Singer Heavy Duty 4411 Pink Sewing Machine

The Singer Heavy Duty 4411 Pink is a limited-edition color version of Singer’s most trusted workhorse machine, featuring a powerful motor that reaches 1,100 stitches per minute, a heavy-duty metal frame, a stainless steel bedplate for smooth fabric feeding, and 69 stitch applications including basic, decorative, and stretch options. This Singer Heavy Duty 4411 in pink comes with a bonus accessory kit and is $229.99.