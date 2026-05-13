11 Best New Aldi Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi outdoor living finds for BBQs, camping, and summer gatherings.

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Who’s ready to fire up the barbie?! Aldi has camping trips and BBQ season on the brain with its new lineup of outdoor living finds. The Aldi Finds section has something for everyone, whether you’re the neighborhood grill master or shopping for lounge upgrades. And don’t forget, these items are only around for a limited time, so snap them up now before you miss your chance.

1 65-Inch Gas Grill Cover

Protect your Webster from unpredictable weather and curious critters with help from this 65-Inch Gas Grill Cover ($10). Made from durable materials, the cover helps shield your grill from harsh weather and outdoor debris, keeping it clean and looking its best between cookouts.

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2 BBQ Caddy

Keep grilling tools, seasonings, and condiments neatly organized in one place with the BBQ Caddy ($10). Designed for easy outdoor entertaining, it also includes a built-in paper towel rack and side hooks for servingware and kitchen linens.

3 Cushion Grill Mat

And while you’re upgrading your BBQ setup, add a Cushion Grill Mat ($13) for extra comfort and support while standing at the grill.

4 Portable Camping Chair

Calling all adventure seekers! Get ready for your next night under the stars or s’mores gathering with this Portable Camping Chair ($15). The lightweight chair folds up for easy transport and storage, and it even includes a shaded under-seat space for pets.

5 Rechargeable Hanging Fan

Beat the heat and humidity with this savvy Rechargeable Hanging Fan ($15). Its portable design makes it easy to bring along to your kids’ baseball games, beach days, park outings, and camping trips. It also comes with a remote for added convenience.

6 Two Burner Griddle

This Two Burner Griddle ($15) can make it all from smash burgers and fried rice to seafood and seared veggies. It’s the ultimate cookware accessory for large gatherings.

7 Collapsible Camping Cot

So, you actually want to camp under the stars? Settle in comfortably with this Collapsible Camping Cot ($40), complete with a built-in pillow and side storage flap. When not in use, it folds down for easy, compact storage.

8 To-Go Charcuterie Board

Enjoy wine, crackers, meats, and cheeses at the beach, park, or anywhere outdoors with this handy To-Go Charcuterie Board ($20). Its slim, lightweight design makes it simple to pack.

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9 Bug Repellant Fan

If you splurge on just one summer essential, let it be this Bug Repellant Fan ($7). The spinning holographic blades help create a “no-fly zone” that keeps bugs away from food and outdoor dining setups.

10 Portable Hammock with Stand

For the comfiest outdoor lounging setup, try this Portable Hammock with Stand ($70). It’s designed with a built-in pillow for added support and a mesh shelf underneath to store items like a jacket, pillow, or snacks.

11 Hydro Force Cove Champion X2 Kayak

Naturists and thriller seekers will get a lot of use out of the Hydro Force Cove Champion X2 Kayak ($100). It features two cushioned seats (with back support!), front and rear storage spaces, and built-in handles for stability.