11 Best New Aldi Home Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week

From garden tools to candles, these new Aldi finds solve real problems for under $10.

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The Finds aisle at Aldi is stocked with items that are fun, genuinely useful, and priced to sell. This week’s new arrivals for the home lean into that formula with a mix of organizing tools, garden picks, home fragrance, and everyday essentials. There’s nothing flashy here—just a well-curated collection of items that solve real problems around the house at a fraction of their usual prices. From a 3-drawer organizer for bathroom clutter to a beautiful hanging flower basket, here are eleven Aldi home essentials worth adding to the cart before they disappear.

1 Gardenline Decorative Garden Hand Tool Set

The pink floral Gardenline garden hand tool set includes a hand trowel, weeding fork, and transplanting trowel—the three essentials for planting and maintaining a garden—made from rust-resistant steel with decorative handles. The set makes a practical gift for a gardener or a cheerful upgrade to a tool collection, and it costs just $9.99.

2 Gardenline Forsythia

A forsythia branch in early spring is one of the simplest and most cheerful things you can plant. This Gardenline forsythia produces those recognizable bright yellow blooms that signal spring has arrived—ideal for garden borders. At $3.99, grabbing a few to fill out an arrangement is an easy call.

3 Kirkton House Hair Accessory Bin

Hair accessories have a way of spreading across every flat surface in a bathroom unless something corrals them. This Kirkton House hair accessory bin is a dedicated storage solution for clips, ties, headbands, and everything else that accumulates on a vanity. A small organizational win at $6.99.

4 Kirkton House Ribbed Glass Candle 2-Pack

These Kirkton House ribbed glass candles in blue and coffee give any room an instant ambient upgrade. Sold in a two-pack, they have the textured, decorative quality of candles from specialty home stores at a fraction of the price—and having two means you can place them in different rooms or use them together for a layered effect for just $4.99.

5 Power Force Cleaning Eraser Pads 2-Count

Cleaning eraser pads are one of those household basics that run out faster than expected, and having a backup is always the right call. These Power Force cleaning eraser pads tackle scuffs, marks, and grime on walls, surfaces, and baseboards with minimal effort. At $1.75 for two, stocking up is a no-brainer.

6 Kirkton House Outdoor Accent Mat—Welcome Medallion

The Kirkton House welcome medallion outdoor accent mat has a 100% polyester surface and a heavy-duty recycled rubber backing that is skid-resistant, making it a sturdy and eco-friendly entryway pick. This is a quick, low-effort way to refresh a front door for spring for just $7.99.

7 Assorted Hanging Basket

A hanging basket of flowering plants is the fastest way to add color to a porch, deck, or fence line. These 10-inch Aldi assorted hanging baskets arrive in bloom-ready condition—poised to hang and immediately brighten an outdoor space without any planting required for just $8.99.

8 Kirkton House 3-Drawer Organizer

The Kirkton House 3-drawer organizer is versatile enough for crafts, bathroom, desk, kitchen, or entryway organization needs—perfect for stowing small supplies, hair accessories, makeup, or any odds and ends that tend to accumulate. This is a find that tends to sell out fast once shoppers spot it. It’s $6.99.

9 Gardenline Dwarf Japanese Maple

Ornamental shrubs are a long-term garden investment that most nurseries charge significantly more for. This Gardenline dwarf Japanese maple is a container-ready specimen that can go directly into a garden bed—offering that distinctive, feathery foliage and rich color that makes Japanese maples one of the most sought-after ornamental trees. At $3.99, it’s an exceptional value that you’ll enjoy year after year.

10 Kirkton House Luxury 2-Wick Candle—Jasmine, Saffron, Cedar

Jasmine, saffron, and cedar is a scent combination that leans warm and slightly exotic—more interesting than a basic floral, more approachable than a heavy wood. This Kirkton House luxury 2-wick candle produces a stronger, more even burn than single-wick alternatives, and at $5.99, it’s a home fragrance find worth stocking up on.

11 Boulder 6-Count Paper Towels

Paper towels are not a glamorous purchase, but running out of them is always an inconvenience. This Boulder 6-count paper towel pack covers the household basics at 110 sheets per roll—a practical add-on to any Aldi cart that makes the trip more complete. Six rolls for $5.95.