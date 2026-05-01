Shop the 11 best new Aldi clothing finds, from cute Disney sets to patriotic USA sweaters.

Attention Aldi shoppers, and even people who have never stepped foot in the cult-favorite grocery store: There is a new shipment of clothing arriving next week, and there are some unbelievable items. From a whole new Disney collection to Bermuda denim shorts, patriotic sweaters and socks, and cozy pajamas, there is something fashionable for everyone. Like all popular Aldi products, the best items will sell out fast. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Aldi clothing finds hitting shelves next week.

1 A USA Sweater

Ralph Lauren, Vineyard Vines, or…Aldi? This Serra White Sweater is an inexpensive alternative to the popular designer flag sweaters that cost at least $100 but usually much more. The Aldi version is super cute, and there are actually other styles to choose from. Each of them is just $14.99.

2 Comfortable Denim Jeggings

Are you on the hunt for the most comfortable, elastic-waisted denim shorts ever? Aldi probably isn’t on your shopping list. However, the store is getting in three shades of the Serra Bermuda Jeggings. Choose from dark blue, light blue, and mid-blue. Each pair is just $8.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Patriotic Tube Socks

I am obsessed with these Crane Retro Socks Flag/White/USA. They come in a bunch of fun, patriotic patterns, including the USA, American flag, and red-and-blue stripes. They are just $4.99 and will jazz up your outfit with American spirit.

4 A Cute Pajama Set

There are so many cute pajama sets at Aldi right now, and you can’t beat the price. Get the Serra Pajamas for just $9.99. All the Aldi pajama sets are popular with shoppers. “I love my Serra pj’s from Aldi’s! I’ve been loving them for about ten years! Nary a pulled thread or seam and no fading. All ribbing is still good!” one Facebooker writes about her set.

5 Wide Leg Ponte Pants

Why pay department store prices for dressy sweats when you can get a steal of a deal at Aldi? The store is restocking the Serra Wide Leg Ponte Pant in a few color options. The price? Just $12.99. “They are both mid-rise with an elastic waistband and wide legs. The black pair has pin tucking down the legs, and the plaid pair has functional pockets. Both are very comfortable while also cute and flattering,” writes a Facebooker.

6 A Raffia Purse

Some people spend $1,299 on their designer raffia bags, while others save that money and buy plane tickets to a tropical paradise instead, carrying the $12.99 LIVE IN STYLE Woven Straw Crossbody Natural Beaded purse instead. Nobody will ever know it is from Aldi, because the bag is so incredibly cute.

7 A Disney Short Set

The new Disney collection is dropping next week, and I’m guessing that all the die-hard Disney fans are going to pounce on it. There are a bunch of sets for babies, toddlers, and kids, including this $9.99 Disney Boys Green Mickey Short Set. If you are planning a Disney trip this summer, it will be perfect.

8 A Disney Dress

I am dying over how adorable this Disney White Dress is, and the fact that it is just $14.99. I’m almost positive this is for women, not kids, offered in sizes small to XL, in black and white. Again, if you are going to Disney, you will be the most stylish person at the park.

9 Capri Jeggings

Jeggings are the most comfortable version of jeans because they basically are leggings in disguise. These Serra Ladies Capri Jeggings are just $8.99 and are the perfect lightweight and cool pants to wear throughout spring and summer.

10 Women’s Pajamas

File this under: I can’t believe these pajamas are from Aldi. The $12.99 Serra 2 Piece Ladies Pajama Set in cream is so freakin’ adorable. It is adorned with burgundy piping and little bows, made out of a soft jersey knit. It also comes in black and light blue.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 Aldi Gear Men’s Jacket

If you want to start a conversation about the greatest grocery store ever, it only costs $14.99. The ALDI Gear Men’s Jacket is the perfect weight for spring and early summer, and is fashioned after the brand. ALDI Gear usually become collectors items, so buy it if you can find it.