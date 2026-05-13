Shop 7 new Amazon summer shoes, from comfortable chunky heels to chic Hermes sandal dupes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love shopping at Amazon. The entire no-pressure shopping situation is always a win for me. If something doesn’t fit or I don’t like it, no problem. I returned it to my local Whole Foods without any hassle and got my money back. And, there are also tons of amazing items, ranging from beauty and skincare to clothing and furniture. Right now, there are so many stylish summer shoes, including cheap off-brands and designer scores. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Amazon summer shoes hitting the store right now.

1 These “Comfortable” Chunky Heels That Teachers Wear All Day

This pair of braided leather-like CUSHIONAIRE Irine Chunky Heels is cushioned and has a block heel for all-day comfort. They are originally $70 but are on rare sale for $45 and are a popular new release. “These are the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn and they’re cute at the same time, go get !!” writes a shopper. “Comfortable and cute. I am a teacher. I wore these all day at school with no issue. I’m ordering additional pairs in other colors. True to size,” adds another.

2 Hermes Sandal Dupes for $50

Why pay almost $1,000 for Hermes sandals when you can get a near-perfect dupe on Amazon for $50? The Project Cloud 100% Genuine Leather Sandals for Women are a popular style this season. “These sandals are a dream come true for anyone who refuses to sacrifice comfort for fashion. What I love the most is the incredible cushioning—it truly feels like you’re walking on clouds, providing support that lasts all day long. The 100% genuine leather is high-quality and supple, giving them a premium look and feel that you usually only find in much more expensive designer pairs,” writes one shopper.

3 Yeezy Slide Dupes

The Jaeynow Cloud Slides are another chic-meets-comfort intersection that shoppers buy on repeat. They are on sale for $24. “These are super comfortable! Wanted a pair of Yeezy slides and even with their price decrease 60 dollars is a scam for foam. However these look pretty much like them for a fraction of the cost and they are the most comfortable slides I’ve ever worn! Also they were shipped perfectly with shrink rap and shoe horns to keep their shape,” a shopper says.

4 Espadrille Platforms

I love a good pair of espadrilles for summer. The EQAUDES Platform Slip on Espadrille Sandals are available in a variety of colors for just $35.99. “These are PERFECT!! So comfy & cute!! Was really worried about the fit / comfort but they are spot on in sizing & are extremely comfy! Worth every single penny!” writes a shopper.

5 Rothy’s Driving Moccasins

I love Rothy’s and was surprised to find The Daily Driver, their driving moccasin, on Amazon for $149. “Stylish, well made loafers. Works with casual attire such as jeans, shorts as well as casual dresses and dressier slacks. Comfortable for people with bunions as the toe box is wide enough and has stretch,” writes a shopper.

6 A “Higher-End Looking Sandal” That Is Comfortable

These katliu Women’s Flat Sandals Flip Flop Sandals Comfortable Dressy Thong Sandals look a lot like the Tory Burch version but at a fraction of the price. Get them for $30. Shoppers rave about them. “These are great buy for a higher-end looking sandal. They are really comfortable. They look so much more expensive. The bottom has a lot more cushion than I expected,” one writes.

7 And, the Classic Rainbow Leather Flop

And, Amazon also sells my favorite Rainbow Sandals Ladies Luxury Leather – Single Layer Arch Support With 1/2″ Narrow Strap. I love that the tan flip-flop goes with everything and is perfect for summer fun. “Love the Rainbow brand, must have for summer. More and more comfort as they mold to your foot. Tried other brands but keep going back to Rainbow due to comfort and durability. Good price point and color options,” writes a shopper.