11 Best New Home Depot Deals Starting This Week

The DIY retailer is slashing prices on seasonal essentials, including AC units and plants.

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The Best Life team has been absolutely loving the spring deals at Home Depot so far, but it doesn’t appear that they’re going away anytime soon. The home improvement retailer is still posting positively fantastic bargains on the kinds of products you’ve probably considered purchasing before. With air conditioners, gardening supplies, patio staples, and (of course) phenomenal tool finds, there’s a chance you’ll be putting things into your cart before you even know what happened. Fair warning! Read on for the best new Home Depot deals starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Spring Deals Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy.

1 Windmill Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner

Savings: $30

It can be easy to forget amid gorgeous spring weather that temperatures are going to start rising pretty soon. Instead of getting caught off guard by that first heat wave, get ahead of the curve with this Windmill Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner ($419). With 8,000 BTU of power (enough to cover 350 square feet) and easy installation, it’s the one way to ensure you don’t spend your entire summer sweating!

Notably, customers leave glowing reviews that the unit runs much more quietly than most others. They also appreciate how the unit is actually aesthetically pleasing and very easy to control—even from afar, thanks to the built-in Wifi connection and app.

2 Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Savings: $70

Spring cleaning isn’t just a seasonal push! Keep that momentum going all year long with a Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner ($129), which is a steal at its current price.

“This was easy to put together, and it works great,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The detachments and accessories work great for getting into the areas against the walls.”

3 Veikous Cedar Wood Raised Garden Bed

Savings: $35

For as much as we love to get into the dirt, we’re still a fan of anything that makes gardening easier. And that’s exactly what a Veikous Cedar Wood Raised Garden Bed ($82.98) can provide: Thanks to its attached, lockable wheels, it’s incredibly easy to resituate for better lighting, move during maintenance or refilling, and high enough so that you won’t have to bend down to tend to your plants.

It also doesn’t hurt that the unit itself is made from solid cedar, making it incredibly durable.

“We love this raised garden bed! And it looks so classy, too! We planted several veggies, and they are already sprouting!” gushes one happy customer.

4 Southern Living Jubilation Gardenia Shrub

Savings: $9

Just because it’s April doesn’t mean it’s too late to get things into the ground! This Southern Living Jubilation Gardenia Shrub ($25.97) is yet another way to fill your yard with a little bit more color (and not to mention a positively beautiful fragrance) before we head into summer.

And it’s not just good-looking: Gardenia is known as a fairly low-maintenance plant that thrives in USDA Zones 7 through 10. These also appear to be a solid choice, with customers in the review section saying they arrive in great condition and begin flowering right away.

RELATED: 11 Sam’s Club New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves.

5 Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

Savings: $40

You really can’t put a price on peace of mind, but if you could, the current deal on this Ring Spotlight Cam Plus ($40) would make it much more affordable! With crystal-clear 1080p HD video feeds beamed straight to your phone and motion-sensor-activated LED lights, it’s an easy add-on for home security. In fact, some customers call it “one of the best outdoor cameras” they’ve ever used.

“I’ve been using the Ring Spotlight camera for a while now, and honestly, I’m impressed,” writes one. “The video quality is super clear day or night, and the spotlight adds a layer of security. Motion alerts are fast and customizable, and the two-way audio is super handy. Setup was easy, and the app is user-friendly. Having access to all my cameras in one app makes keeping up with the house while we are gone easier.”

6 Electrolux Stacked Washer and Dryer

Savings: $600

Have you been waiting to upgrade your essential appliances? Well, now’s the chance to do it while saving some serious money! This Electrolux Stacked Washer and Dryer ($1,699) gets rave reviews from customers, boasting a truly impressive 4.9-star average rating on the Home Depot website.

“I am so happy with this pair,” writes one happy customer. “I saved so much space in my laundry room. Plus, we do a lot of outdoor activities, and the washer handles the dirt and grime wonderfully!”

7 Milwaukee 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit

Savings: $450

Talk about a one-stop shop for your tool shed! This Milwaukee 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit ($649) includes practically every power tool you could possibly need (give or take), including a power drill, impact driver, circular saw, blower, worklight, and more. Overall, this would cost $1,559 sold individually, making the savings here undeniably fantastic.

And it’s not just a supreme value: Customers also praise the quality of the tools, with one reviewer calling the assortment “an absolute powerhouse for anyone serious about getting work done efficiently.”

“This kit covers just about everything you need on a job site or for heavy-duty home projects, from drilling and driving to cutting and grinding,” they write. “The tools feel solid, well-balanced, and built to last, which is exactly what you’d expect from Milwaukee.”

8 Mammotion Luba Mini Robot Lawn Mower

Savings: $350

Unless you planted a viable lawn alternative, you’re going to have a long summer of cutting grass—unless you outsource the job to a machine! This Mammotion Luba Mini Robot Lawn Mower ($1,649) is the kind of gadget we’ve always felt the future had promised, complete with built-in GPS tracking, settings that allow it to tackle 20 different zones, and a handy app to help control it all.

With the item currently on sale, it’s an even better excuse to go automated with your most regular lawnwork commitment.

“My yard has some uneven patches, and I was skeptical, but this thing just handles it,” gushes one customer. “Never gotten stuck once—not on soft spots, not near the fence line, nothing. The cut quality speaks for itself. It lays down clean, consistent stripes that honestly rival what a push mower produces. Neighbors have stopped to ask what service I’m using. Noise? What noise? I run it overnight and haven’t had a single complaint. It’s genuinely whisper-quiet—you can barely hear it from inside the house with the door closed.”

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Spring Garden Finds Dropping in Stores This April.

9 Milwaukee Cordless Multi Tool

Savings: Buy one, get one item free

If you’re planning on tackling any tough jobs this summer, you’re going to need a Milwaukee Cordless Multi Tool ($249). This powerful tool is key for those odds and ends cuts that really can’t be replaced.

The best part? Thanks to the current deal offered by Home Depot, you’ll receive a free gift of an extra battery pack and charger for free!

10 Perfect Plants Star Jasmine Vining Shrub

Savings: $6

Want to add a little elevation to your garden? This Perfect Plants Star Jasmine Vining Shrub ($33.97) is perfect for that new trellis fence, or porch, and ideal for planting in USDA Zones 7 through 11.

11 Nexgrill Daytona 4-Burner Gas Griddle

Savings: $50

Whether you fancy yourself a master tailgater or just want a new way to fire up your next backyard get-together, the current price on this Nexgrill Daytona 4-Burner Gas Griddle ($299) makes it a serious contender for your next outdoor cooking add-on. With 792 square inches of cooking space, it’s ideal for burgers, dogs, veggies, and more.

https://www.homedepot.com/p/Nexgrill-Daytona-4-Burner-Propane-Gas-Griddle-with-Lid-in-Black-720-1116/331042252